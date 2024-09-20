AFSIC – Investing in Africa – more than just a conference  

This year 250 deals with a value of $10 billion are expected in the final AFSIC 2024 deal book

With less than three weeks to go to the 11th AFSIC – investing in Africa we caught up with African Investments Limited CEO Rupert McCammon to ask him just how important AFSIC – Investing in Africa has now become to the investment community.

Rupert, can you explain what it is that sets AFSIC apart from any other investment conference?



AFSIC – Investing in Africa is Africa’s leading investment event. We are entirely focused on the matching of investment opportunities in Africa, connecting Africa’s leading investors to many of Africa’s most exciting investment opportunities. We have built highly sophisticated and integrated systems to assist the matching process including our African Investments Dashboard which is Africa’s leading online investment portal, and our integrated Deal Book which allows us to disseminate hundreds of investment opportunities to investors so they can identify suitable investment opportunities. The matching process does not end with AFSIC, and our delegates can expect continued benefits to accrue post the event from their profiling on our digital platforms. On site we offer a very wide variety of networking opportunities, as this is not your turn up and sit-down conference. There are a wide range of different sessions offering project pitching, meeting investors, country investment summits and top-quality presentations in the key industry sectors.

Rupert, can you tell us a bit about your African Investments Dashboard?

The African Investments Dashboard is an online platform where many of Africa’s most attractive investment opportunities are profiled. It is accessible predominantly by institutional investors providing a high level of confidentiality in the capital raising process. It is used by all types of entities raising money including leading African governments, funds, private and public companies. Access to the platform is free.

How do we find out about the investment opportunities?

One month prior to AFSIC, and again one week prior to AFSIC, we produce a Deal Book highlighting investment opportunities being pitched at the event. In addition, some of the countries we are profiling have chosen to work with us to create country-specific investment Deal Books presenting the high value opportunities in their country. These are also profiled on the online African Investments Dashboard, allowing investors to connect directly with the promoters. This year we expect 250 deals with a value of $10bn + in the final AFSIC 2024 deal book.

What sort of investment opportunities are offered at AFSIC 2024?

We profile all types of investment opportunities, ranging from the smallest pre-seed stage opportunities to billion-dollar infrastructure deals. The promoters are funds, governments, private and public companies as well as other entities. Asset classes range from private and public debt to equity and investments into funds. The deals come from all regions of Africa.

Do you profile opportunities all year round or just at the annual conference?

Our online African Investments Dashboard, Africa’s leading investment promotion platform, operates all year round and has become a critical player in the matching of investment opportunities in Africa.

How are preparations coming along for AFSIC 2024?

AFSIC 2024 is going to be an exceptional conference — our biggest ever. With over 300 speakers confirmed across all our different sessions we really are welcoming the biggest players in the African Investment landscape. Fifty-five exceptional sponsors have joined us this year supporting our industry streams and country summits. The European DFIS led by BII are once again hosting our meet African Dealmakers networking function and if you are in London October 7th to 9th October, do make sure you don’t miss out by registering for AFSIC 2024 www.afsic.net

