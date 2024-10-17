TSIBA Business School opens doors of possibilities

For 20 years it has empowered students to realise their potential and emerge as future leaders

TSIBA Business School, a Social Enterprise, is hosting their Open Day on 30 November 2024 from 9am to 1pm, to showcase their unique education model designed to create work-ready graduates when they enter the business world.

For 20 years, TSIBA Business School has made a lasting impact by providing over 9 500 full or subsidised annual-tuition scholarships, granting access to quality tertiary education for more than 4 000 young people who would otherwise not have had the opportunity to break free from generational poverty. Our efforts have empowered students to realise their potential and emerge as future leaders.

TSIBA has proudly produced 1 743 business graduates, including 646 Bachelor of Business Administration and 1 088 Higher Certificate in Business Administration alumni. These graduates are now contributing as active economic citizens, projected to collectively earn over R300 million throughout their careers as tax-paying professionals.

Ethel Mkonto

Among our distinguished alumni are eight Mandela-Rhodes Scholars, two United Nations PRME Global Student Regional Leaders for Africa, three Kofi Annan Fellows, and 16 Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellows, further exemplifying TSIBA’s commitment to developing exceptional leaders and change-makers.

Ethel Mkonto, TSIBA Marketing Lead, shares: “Unemployment with youth in South Africa has reached alarming rates and TSIBA has a graduate employment rate of over 90%, which makes us very different as an institution. TSIBA is transforming the future of employment in our country for young people. The Open Day will provide a platform to explore the school’s offerings, an opportunity to meet key faculty members, and to learn more about what sets TSIBA apart from other tertiary institutions.

Thobel Mfeti

“Despite the 45.5% youth unemployment rate nationally, 42% of TSIBA graduates secure careers in finance-related fields, largely thanks to TSIBA’s partnership with the ASISA Academy. Through the IMACS@TSIBA program, TSIBA provides its students with access to premium education and career pathways in asset management and finance, setting them up for long-term success,” Mkonto continues.

Thobel Mfeti, Senior Analyst at Alexander Forbes and a TSIBA alumnus, spoke on the value of a TSIBA education: “As a TSIBA graduate, I’ve experienced first-hand how the institution’s unique approach prepares students not just for jobs, but for leadership in their fields. The finance-related programs, including the IMACS@TSIBA partnership with ASISA Academy, opened doors for me and many others to thrive in a competitive industry.”

Brian Mgwili

Another proud TSIBA alumnus, Brian Mgwili, now part of the Operations Team at Granate Asset Management, echoed these sentiments: “TSIBA instilled in me the values of leadership and purpose-driven business that continue to shape my career. Employers are looking for well-rounded individuals who can bring both skills and purpose to their work, and TSIBA graduates are well-prepared for this challenge.”

There will be a host of information sessions to attend including:

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Leadership

Higher Certificate in Business Administration

Learn about our diverse range of programs designed to suit your educational goals.

Meet the Academic and Lecturing Staff: Connect with our renowned faculty members who are experts in their fields. Ask questions, seek guidance, and explore the wealth of knowledge that TSIBA has to offer.

Dedicated staff will be assisting on the day with the application process, to ensure a seamless transition into the TSIBA community.

There will be campus tours taking place throughout the day to share the facilities, library, and collaborative learning spaces and experience firsthand the vibrant and engaging campus life at TSIBA.

Visit www.tsiba.ac.za, call 021 532 2750, Whatsapp on 057 814 5960 or email on [email protected] for more information and check TSIBA social media,

https://www.instagram.com/tsibaed/, https://www.facebook.com/TSIBAed

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqP85uAlE6c7k8fSZCeaCXA

https://twitter.com/TSIBAed, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tsiba/

About TSIBA Business School:

TSIBA is a Social Enterprise made up of a Business School, Ignition Academy, and Education Trust, all working together to develop purpose-driven individuals and foster successful small businesses. TSIBA’s unique focus on values-based education ensures that its graduates are not only highly skilled but also equipped to lead social and economic change.

TSIBA’s graduate employment rate exceeds 90%, significantly above national averages, with 42% of graduates entering the finance sector. Through its partnership with ASISA Academy, TSIBA students benefit from world-class training in asset management and investment, opening doors to impactful careers.

With eight Mandela Rhodes Scholars, three Kofi Annan Fellows, and several Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellows among its graduates, TSIBA continues to build a legacy of excellence. The school’s partnership with CloudEDU also ensures that all students have access to cutting-edge digital tools and a seamless learning experience, preparing them for success in a modern economy.