Top Xiaomi smart tech deals at Yuppiechef.com

Experience the convenience and comfort Xiaomi and Yuppiechef.com bring to your home

If you’re looking to upgrade your quality of life, Yuppiechef.com has some of the best deals on Xiaomi smart home tech this month. These deals are all designed to make your life easier, cleaner and healthier.

Whether you want to streamline your cleaning routine or improve air quality, the following deals represent a great way to invest in Xiaomi’s innovative smart home tech and experience the convenience and comfort it brings to your home.

Here’s a look at Yuppiechef’s top Xiaomi deals to simplify your life.

1. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 Plus

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 Plus is a fantastic solution for those looking to keep their home spotless without lifting a finger. Perfect for busy families or anyone who wants to save time on cleaning, this smart vacuum takes care of the task while you focus on more important things.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 Plus is one of the brand’s most popular models, offering a powerful and intelligent cleaning solution for modern homes. With an impressive suction power of up to 4000Pa and powerful dual rotating mopping function, the S10 Plus effortlessly picks up dirt, dust and pet hair across a variety of floor types.

Its advanced navigation system ensures efficient cleaning, while the 2.5-hour battery life allows it to cover large areas without interruption. The S10 Plus also features smart mapping, which enables users to control and schedule cleaning via voice commands or the Mi Home app. Can you really afford not to have one of these?

Was R8,499.00 now R6,199.00 at Yuppiechef.com

2. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20

For a more advanced cleaning solution that resembles an episode of Buck Rogers or a scene from the Fifth Element, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20 takes automated cleaning to a new level. With suction power of up to 5000Pa, it provides superior cleaning performance, particularly on carpets and in homes with pets. The X20 also boasts an all-in-one station that is self-cleaning and self-emptying/refilling. It also features intelligent mapping, obstacle avoidance and a longer battery life of up to 3 hours, making the X20 ideal for larger homes.

Was R11,999.00 now R9,999.00 at Yuppiechef.com

3. Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2

The Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2 is a great choice for anyone looking to improve the air quality in their home, especially during dry months. It helps maintain optimal humidity levels and prevents the air from becoming too dry. The humidifier is particularly adept at creating a more comfortable environment for sleeping and assisting with post-nasal conditions by releasing up to 350ml of mist per hour as well as preventing excessive humidity with its one-touch automatic mode.

Was R1,299.00 now R999.00 at Yuppiechef.com

4. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is a powerful and feature-rich air purifier. It is perfectly designed for large spaces with its two-filter system that can remove 99,97% of 0.3 micron particles, quiet operation and advanced smart features that allow you to keep your home fresh while you’re on the move. Add sensitive high precision lasers to monitor changes in air quality and you have a self-adjusting purifier suited to your unique needs.

Was R4,999.00 now R3,999.00 at Yuppiechef.com

For smaller areas try the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. Boasting many of the features of its bigger sibling (The Xiaomi Smart Purifier 4), the compact version is perfect for rooms up to 27m2. With an extremely low noise design of 20dB, you can get a great night’s sleep or work undisturbed while the Compact keeps your air allergen free. Was R2,199.00 now R1,599.00 at Yuppiechef.com