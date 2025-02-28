The International Commodity Summit 2025 (ICS2025) calls for international collaboration in the battle against the consistent Table Mountain National Park fire outbreaks.

The recurring fire outbreaks in the Table Mountain National Park has prompted urgent calls for national, and international cooperation to address natural disasters in South Africa. The International Commodity Summit 2025 highlights that recurring fires and disasters have been on a rise over recent years, and pose a significant danger to the country’s tourism sector.

The Table Mountain National Park has rugged terrain and steep slopes which makes firefighting efforts particularly challenging. On 24th February 2025, crews resumed operations at first light, relieving overnight teams who fought the fire through the night. The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management, dispatched eighty three firefighters to Newlands Ravine, with an additional twenty sent to tackle fires in Signal Hill and Ocean View.

Two helicopters and a spotter plane were deployed at dawn to help contain the fire’s right flank as it approached Devils Peak. Approximately sixty hectares have burned in the Newlands Ravine and Devils Peak area, with overnight flare-ups occurring in inaccessible regions. Authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to closures, urging the general public to prioritize their safety and allow firefighting teams to operate without interference.

A research study done at Stellenbosch University into fynbos fire ecology and management by Professor Brian van Wilgen over the past four decades proved that rather than attempting to apportion blame, South Africans should be examining the causes of destructive wildfires, and what can be done about them.

“Wildfires are the inevitable consequence of three factors coming together at the same time: weather that is conducive to the establishment and spread of a fire; enough fuel of the right type and arrangement to carry the fire; and a source of ignition to start it” said Wilgen.

Wilgen states that very little can be done locally about climate change – it is a global issue that must be addressed at a global scale.The risks of human ignitions will remain a constant factor.

Wilgen states that buildings should be fire-proofed as far as possible by using fire-resistant building materials and clearing gutters and other points where plant material accumulates.

He noted that vegetation needs to be managed, especially tall alien trees that can significantly increase the risks of damaging fires. Precautionary actions like burning the fire-adapted and fire-dependent fynbos vegetation under milder weather conditions, and at appropriate intervals, to reduce fuel loads could also reduce the risk of runaway fires.

Wilgen concluded and stated that wildfire legislation needs to be carefully re-examined excessively over the years in order to adapt to climate change.

The South African Government’s Future of Tourism: Strategies for Growth Plan, notes that South Africa’s main goals include the implemented strategic marketing and policy interventions that focuses on growing sustainable and cultural tourism , through capitalising on eco-tourism, cultural, and heritage-based experiences.

The government also states that enhancing safety and security measures, and working with law enforcement and industry partners to enhance traveller confidence while ensuring the safety of local communities is a top priority on the list.

Vice President of Hibarri, Cherrylee Samson notes that the International Commodity Summit 2025 aims to tackle a vast array of issues that plague South Africa’s social, economic and environmental sphere’s.

“These incidents impact tourism heavily, causing damage to the iconic landmarks, and impacting local businesses near the park, and the environmental degradation due to the destruction of unique flora and fauna within the park”, said Samson.

“The discussions held at the summit will focus on pressing national issues that affect the entire global community”, said Samson.

The International Commodity Summit 2025 seeks to tie in with the strategic strategies to combat these national issues, and will host a green energy versus climate change projections debate that will focus on the future of energy production. A panel of experts, including coal industry leaders and renewable energy advocates, that will delve into the complexities of transitioning to sustainable energy solutions.

The dialogue will cover the economic and environmental impacts of moving away from coal-fired power, the viability of alternative energy sources, and strategies for a cleaner future.

The ongoing fires serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for collaboration and proactive measures in environmental management. For further information on The International Commodity Summit 2025, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and the full agenda, please visit https://internationalcommoditysummit.com/.