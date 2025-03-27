Brand South Africa 2025 STATE OF THE NATION BRAND REPORT

Brand South Africa, the official marketing and reputation management agency of South Africa, is pleased to announce the insights into the 2024-25 State of the Nation Brand Report. This was unveiled during a special event hosted at Constitution Hill on 25 March 2025, in collaboration with the Mail & Guardian.

Over the years, the organisation has continuously conducted empirical research studies to capture the sentiments of ordinary South Africans, assess the country’s reputation among global audiences, and most importantly monitor the pulse of the nation domestically. This year’s report, underpinned by the Domestic Perceptions Study, offers a compelling portrait of how South Africans see themselves, their country, and their collective future. The study draws from nationally representative data and measures three critical pillars: Social Cohesion, Active Citizenship, and National Pride.

Undeterred by current global trends of polarization, Mzanzi’s story is one of hope and unity, this is further cemented by the National Social Cohesion Index which has risen to 65.7%, signalling clear progress in building an inclusive, cohesive society. As South Africans, our diversity remains our greatest strength—the Government of National Unity (GNU) is a living example that unity in diversity is achievable.

“This is more than a data set — it’s a mirror into the soul of the nation,” said Brand South Africa’s CEO Neville Matjie. “The findings remind us that South Africans are deeply proud of who they are, and of what this country stands for. They are hopeful, even in the face of adversity, and committed to the idea that we are stronger together.”

At the heart of the findings lies a powerful message: South Africans draw strength from their diversity, shared struggle, and unwavering sense of identity.

The report reveals that more than half of South Africans (53%) consider their national identity to be the most defining aspect of who they are—placing it above race, gender, or culture. This sense of identity is further enriched by strong collective and values-based identifiers—such as “I’m an African” (49%) and “I believe in Ubuntu” which are indicative of a maturing, integrative national consciousness, that is shaping the moral fabric of the nation. These insights point to a national identity that is becoming increasingly inclusive and rooted in shared values such as unity, belonging, and collective purpose, rather than historical divisions.

Public sentiment also reflects growing optimism about the country’s trajectory: 57% of respondents believe South Africa is heading in the right direction, 51% trust that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will resolve major national challenges within the next five years, and 49% already rate the GNU’s current performance positively.

Diversity remains a great strength— while the Government of National Unity (GNU) is a living example of unity in diversity, there is a general sense of optimism with citizens, although not yet a lived experience, but shows signs of hope in what is possible.

The 2024/25 report contributes positively to South Africa’s presidency of the G20 under the banner of “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainable Development.” It echoes the authentic voices of ordinary South Africans and reflects how democratic values, inclusive growth, and social resilience are lived on the ground. As South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit in November 2025, the findings in this report will inform how the country tells its story — one of democratic maturity, global moral leadership, and unity in diversity.

Brand South Africa remains committed to strengthening the nation’s image at home and abroad, by championing the values and voices that define who we are, and who we are becoming.