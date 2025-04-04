President Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate

President Ramaphosa received Heads of Mission-Designate on the 27 March 2025 at Sefako Magatho Presidential Guest House where letters of credence were accepted from 14 countries.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors / High Commissioners to South Africa.

The following countries will serve in South Africa with the aim of ensuring that bilateral relations with all partners are further strengthened through meaningful dialogue.

1. H.E Mrs Genevieve Faye Manel of the Republic of Senegal

2. H.E Mr Carlos Antonio Rico da Costa Neves of the Republic of Portugal

3. His Excellency Prof Kapil Man Shrestha of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

4. H.E Mr Rodrigo Guillermo Chiari of the Republic of Panama

5. H.E. Mr Bulgan Enkhtuvshin of Mongolia

6. H.E Mr Fumio Shimizu of Japan

7. H.E Mrs Kezban Nilvana Darama Yildirimgec of the Republic of Türkiye

8. H.E Mr Delil Kedir Bushra of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

9. H.E Mr Ahmad Ali Ibrahim Sharief of the Arab Republic of Egypt

10. H.E Mr James Christoff of Canada

11. H.EVMr Shah Ahmed Shafi of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

12. H.E Mr Roman Evgenievich Ambarov of the Russian Federation

13. H.E Mr Jean Pierre Ossey of the Republic of Congo

14. H.E Mr Rod Ciangillan Rembendambya of the Republic of Gabon

The diplomats had warm messages for President Ramaphosa as well as acknowledging South Africa’s respect for International law and consistency on human rights. Wishes of success to South Africa for the hosting of the G20 were also conveyed.