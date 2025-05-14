Responsible gambling – tools, tips, and taking charge

With the spotlight on the South African gambling industry, here’s everything you need to know about keeping the experience fun, safe, and firmly in your control. Responsible gambling is a shared commitment and the ultimate responsibility lies with the player. Staying informed and recognising when to take a break are key.

Online gambling has been cast firmly in the spotlight lately, with celebrities, media personalities, and politicians weighing in on the gambling industry on podcasts, radio shows, and other online platforms. At the same time, social media has been awash with stories, good and bad, of the impact gambling has had on the lives of those who placed bets on sports matches or played some of the wildly popular casino games out there.

The industry has also received its fair share of criticism from self-proclaimed experts claiming that gambling is an evil scourge and solely responsible for the hard times people face today.

There’s a lot of noise at the moment and it appears to be getting louder and louder with each new sports sponsorship announcement or every time a massive billboard sporting the face of a celebrity goes up at a busy intersection, distracting you from the faulty traffic lights.

The attention the industry has been getting only seems to be increasing and that’s because it’s making money, a lot of money, and can afford to sponsor sports teams and professional leagues while spending hefty fees on influencers and squads of celebrities. It is hard to ignore the presence of the gambling industry and how accessible online sports betting and casino games have become.

Gambling is not a new phenomenon; it has been around for centuries, from bets being wagered on gladiators in the colosseum in Rome, to the very first horseracing events. Human beings wager for a number of reasons – for the thrill, the lure of winning money, and to change their financial circumstances, It has been happening for a long time and will continue to do so for many years to come.

What has changed is the way we gamble. Physically walking into a bookmaker and placing a bet is the old school approach, time-consuming and, if you factor in your transport to get to the brick-and-mortar shop, it can be expensive. These days, betting apps on smartphones have made life even easier and more cost-effective. That said, despite the easier process, brands like Betway have continued to implement measures that prevent underage gambling while educating their customers about responsible gambling and the options available to them should they feel overwhelmed or overcommitted while placing bets on sports or online casino games.

It would be naïve to think that these measures would completely solve the problem South Africans face with excessive gambling habits. Problems further compounded by the ever-increasing presence of illegal operators, preying on those who are risking their money with unlicensed faceless brands, who fail to abide by license conditions, pay tax or contribute to the faltering South African economy.

Humans will be humans and will continue to look for a quick buck and gambling offers that chance for an instant income boost, but even with more awareness around responsible gambling and the options available to players to self-regulate, there is a mindset shift required to reduce the effects of excessive gambling, instead of chasing their losses, players should have a budget in mind before betting and adopt a strategy where they are not spending more money than they are prepared to lose. This will go a long way to curbing some of the troubling stories floating around where customers, especially high-value customers, accuse betting companies of manipulating them into placing bigger bets or extending their credit beyond their financial means.

A lot of education around responsible gambling is needed and, despite the best efforts of betting brands like Betway and others to remind the public of the risks involved, “the quick fix” of gambling remains attractive to so many, and that will not change overnight.

For now, the responsible gambling messaging will continue to be splashed across billboards, TV screens and at the end of radio adverts, as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed when placing a bet, there is no such thing as a sure bet and it is a game of chance for all who decide to have a flutter. Please continue to bet responsibly and know that if you are feeling overwhelmed, there is help – the South African Responsible Gaming Foundation is just a WhatsApp or phone call away.