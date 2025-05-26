NHS negligence: Should you sue or make a complaint?

The number of medical negligence cases continues to rise, notwithstanding attempts to reduce the long-standing burden on the National Health Service (NHS). Oxford University Hospitals, providing physical, mental health, and social care at the John Radcliffe, Horton General, and Churchill hospitals and the Nuffield Orthopedic Centre, paid out more than £30 million in compensation for medical negligence claims involving children, with death, brain damage, and cerebral palsy as some of the most common injuries and conditions. Delays in diagnosis, treatment, and surgery contribute to medical negligence, and patients suffer serious harm as a result.

There is a stringent need for practical, evidence-based solutions to address the systemic issues that may lead to a substandard of care within healthcare facilities and reduce the cost of defensive medicine. Under tort law, which provisions the legal underpinnings for negligence claims in the United Kingdom, a patient must have evidence to sue the NHS successfully, and if liability is established, financial settlements correct the failure. Mid to high-value claims follow a different path from low-value cases and aren’t suitable for fixed costs. They require more than two medical reports.

If you believe the NHS has wronged you, take steps to address the situation immediately, as it can impact your overall well-being and rights. It might be a good idea to consult with a legal professional. Prior to making a medical negligence claim, consider the NHS complaints procedure. After considering all the factors involved with each option, you can determine which one best fits your needs and brings you closer to achieving your goals.

To Sue Or Not To Sue The NHS? Weigh The Pros And Cons

The aim of tort law is to deter misconduct and compensate injury victims, providing a means of giving harmless vent to feelings of tension or stress. Unfortunately, the threat of tort doesn’t deter medical injuries, though it has been proven effective, especially in the case of automobile liability and suppliers of alcohol. More often than not, healthcare providers fall short of the standard of reasonable care, and considerable damage results for the patient, whether physical, emotional, or financial. If you’ve been let down by an NHS professional, and their conduct caused you injury or made your existing condition worse, you can file a lawsuit in court.

The potential benefits of filing a medical negligence claim are:

You can claim financial compensation: You’re eligible for economic damages, which are awarded as a form of compensation for financial expenses and losses resulting from the defendant’s negligence. If you’re keen to learn how are NHS negligence payouts calculated, there are several factors that must be considered, such as medical bills, travel expenses, specialist equipment, loss of earnings, etc.

You can ensure what happened to you doesn’t happen to someone else: The recovery phase can take weeks, months, or years, depending on the severity of the injuries. The decision to file a lawsuit is a big step. You can ensure others don’t go through the same thing as you by holding the healthcare professional accountable. Patients have faith their doctors act responsibly, and they should be held accountable if they can’t maintain the accepted standard of competence.

The potential drawbacks of filing a medical negligence claim are:

Litigation is complex and expensive: Determining a breach of duty and establishing causation requires obtaining relevant medical records and expert testimonies. You’re looking at a hypothetical question of what would have happened if there hadn’t been a violation of legal responsibility. Legal battles often come with a hefty price tag, but you can fund litigation via a no-win-no-fee agreement.

The high-stress endeavor can take an emotional toll: You can’t control the outcome of the lawsuit, which can create stress, typically associated with sleep disruption, impaired concentration, fatigue, and disorganized thinking. To complicate matters, claims resolution times can be frustratingly low.

The decision to file a lawsuit comes down to the upside vs downside, so if you can recover more by filing a lawsuit, that is what you should do.

If You’re Not Happy With An NHS Service, Make A Complaint

Medical staff are burned out, healthcare facilities are old and crumbling, and community health and well-being are worsening. After an incident, you should raise your concerns about it with the NHS; you can make notes about what you want to say so that you can refer back to what happened. You can submit a complaint regarding lack of information, failure to diagnose a condition, treatment or care, attitude of the staff, or poor communication. It’s important to be specific about your expectations and remain realistic about your desired outcome. Do you want an explanation/apology regarding what happened to you? Or do you want an investigation to be carried out?

The potential benefits of using the NHS complaints procedure are:

The NHS is less adversarial when dealing with complaints: Complaints can be made on the phone, by email, or in a letter. Any rivalry between the opposing parties is effectively reduced. You can speak in person to the Complaints Manager, who will make a written record of the legal document and give you a copy.

It can lead to changes in practices to prevent similar incidents: Once your complaint has been investigated, you’ll receive a response, which sets out the findings and includes information on what’s being done. If you’re unhappy with the response, you can request a resolution meeting or take your complaint to the Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman.

During the process of making a medical negligence claim, you have to go over what happened multiple times, which can be upsetting.

Concluding Remarks

The NHS is accountable for the medical negligence of its employees, including physicians, and must, therefore, deal with claims, supporting legal costs and damages that become payable. Delays in solving disputes cause further distress and increase costs. Even if you have a claim that the courts will recognize as a matter of law, make at least one effort to resolve the situation by negotiating a settlement or making a complaint. Weigh the pros and cons and seek legal advice to make the best decision.