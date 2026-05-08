Why the HFM-Arsenal partnership counts for you if you follow Arsenal in South Africa

If you follow Arsenal from South Africa, the HFM Arsenal partnership is relevant because it is built around things you can see and engage with directly.

On 19 March 2026, HFM and Arsenal announced a multi-year global partnership that includes matchday branding at Emirates Stadium, visibility across Arsenal’s digital platforms, and access to club assets and players for fan-focused content later in the season.

That lands in a country where TGM Research’s South Africa 2024 survey found that 81% of people are interested in football, 94% of football fans watch on TV and 55% follow the sport online.

The real question is how it shows up in the places where you already watch, scroll and keep up with your club.

Logos, Lights and What You’ll Notice First

The first reason this partnership feels close to home is simple: it is designed to be visible.

The announcement confirmed that supporters can expect HFM branding on Arsenal matchdays, visibility across the club’s digital channels, and fan-facing content linked to club assets and players as the season moves on. This is the kind of deal you are likely to notice while watching coverage, checking Arsenal content online, or following club updates between fixtures. That is worth saying plainly because a lot of sponsorship talk can feel distant. For you as a supporter, the practical side is what counts.

Here is where this partnership is most likely to touch your week as a fan:

You may see HFM branding around Arsenal matchdays, especially in the wider presentation built around games at Emirates Stadium.

You are likely to come across co-branded content on Arsenal’s digital platforms, which fits the way South African football fans already follow the game online.

You may also see player-linked or club-led fan activations later in the season, which gives the partnership a more personal shape than a static sponsorship placement.

That last point goes beyond the commercial side. The Premier League’s 2024/25 annual report says the competition is focused on bringing the game closer to supporters in person, online and through broadcast and commercial partners. So if you already live with Arsenal across the week, on your phone, on your TV and in group chats, this kind of partnership fits the way modern football already reaches you.

More Than a Badge on the Board

The second reason this deal carries weight is Arsenal’s commercial strength.

According to The Athletic’s reporting on the club’s latest financial accounts, Arsenal’s commercial revenue rose from £218.3 million in 2023/24 to £263.2 million in 2024/25. That tells us Arsenal is growing its business side with real pace, which usually means more energy behind campaigns, more polished content and more incentive to keep global supporters engaged across the season.

This is not happening in isolation either.

According to Deloitte’s Annual Review of Football Finance, Premier League clubs generated £6.3 billion in revenue in the 2023/24 season, up 4% year on year. When you place Arsenal inside that wider Premier League machine, it becomes easier to see why a partner like HFM wants in and why Arsenal can offer more than simple brand exposure.

As fans, we often look at the football first. That is how it should be. The commercial side, though, shapes how your club speaks to you between matches, how often new content appears and how much effort goes into making supporters everywhere feel included in the story.

So when you see this partnership, it helps to read it as part of the way Arsenal keeps building a year-round connection with supporters beyond North London.

From North London to Mzansi

This is where South African supporters come properly into focus.

You are part of a sports audience with strong viewing habits, strong online engagement and a genuine appetite for football content. The Media Online’s reporting on Nielsen data says 94.7% of South African respondents showed a top-2 level of interest in at least one sport in July 2024, up from 93% in 2023, among internet users aged 16 to 69.

That is broad sports data, but it shows why brands and clubs treat South Africa as a serious audience. There is also a local football benchmark: the PSL said the 2023/24 Betway Premiership season delivered an over 18% rise in average unique audience per game, citing Nielsen Sports SA data.

Then there is the digital angle.

TGM Research’s South Africa summary found that the 25 to 34 age group showed the strongest football interest at 88%. That makes this partnership easier to understand because it is aimed at the kind of supporter who does more than wait for kick-off, someone who follows clips, updates, reaction and club content all week long.

This is a global partnership. For South African supporters, it is also designed to feel relevant in a local, everyday way, meeting you where you already are.

When a Partnership Feels Personal

What gives this deal its appeal is the combination of timing, scale and audience fit.

Arsenal is growing commercially, the Premier League remains one of the biggest football businesses in the world and South African supporters continue to watch and follow football in large numbers. Put those pieces together, and you can see why this partnership feels like more than background sponsorship noise.

For you, the upside is straightforward. You get more touchpoints with the club through matchday presence, digital content and fan-led activations built for a global audience that already includes South Africa.

If Arsenal is already part of your weekend, your screen time and your football conversations, that connection can feel a little more built around you.