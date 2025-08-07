Krispy Kreme South Africa unveils new Doughbai indulgence range

Krispy Kreme South Africa has levelled up the indulgence with a limited-edition Doughbai Indulgence range set to send fans into a flavour frenzy. After the viral success of the Doughbai pistachio doughnut, the brand has expanded the offering to include two brand-new, decadent favourites: Hazelnut Indulgence Doughnut and Lotus Indulgence Doughnut. These creations combine tahini for rich flavour and kataifi for a delicate crunch—defining elements of this indulgent range.

The Doughbai Indulgence Doughnut has made its much-anticipated return. Inspired by the glitz and glamour of the viral Dubai chocolate, this indulgent creation delivers a pistachio experience like no other. Featuring Krispy Kreme’s signature fluffy doughnut filled with creamy pistachio, double-dipped in rich chocolate, topped with kataifi and chopped pistachio nuts, and finished with a pistachio cream drizzle—it’s a must-try for anyone who hasn’t experienced it yet. Hazelnut Indulgence Doughnut has joined the line up — a rich, chocolate hazelnut sensation that brings together smooth, crunchy, and deeply decadent flavours in every bite. Bringing Biscoff magic to the mix is the Lotus Indulgence Doughnut, rich with its signature caramelised flavour. With its warm, spiced, and buttery notes, this doughnut offers a nostalgic yet exciting flavour experience that’s hard to resist.

To complement the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has introduced a trio of creamy, indulgent Kremey Chillers. The popular Pistachio Chocolate Kremey Chiller makes a refreshing return, now joined by two new additions: the Hazelnut Kremey Chiller and the Biscoff Kremey Chiller. Each flavour is blended to perfection, combining creamy richness with bold flavour for the ultimate indulgent sip. Whether you’re a pistachio purist, hazelnut fanatic, or Biscoff lover, there’s a chiller to match your taste.

Gerry Thomas, Managing Director of Krispy Kreme South Africa, says: “After seeing how the Doughbai doughnut took South Africa by storm, the team knew it was time to give fans more. The new Doughbai Indulgence range does exactly that—introducing exciting textures and bold flavours with a joyful twist on global dessert trends. It’s all about sharing joy, one indulgent bite at a time.”

The Doughbai Indulgence range —featuring the Pistachio, Hazelnut, and Lotus doughnuts, along with the Pistachio, Hazelnut, and Biscoff Kremey Chillers are available at all Krispy Kreme South Africa stores from 4 August 2025, for a limited time only, while stocks last.

