Inquiry-based training in physics and astronomy for Cape winelands intermediate phase teachers

The Natural Sciences curriculum content taught during the third and fourth school terms was covered in the final training session organized by Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company. This session took place on 15 August 2025 in the science laboratory at Noorder Paarl High School in Paarl, specifically in the STEM Teaching and Learning Centre (STEM TLC). The STEM TLC was constructed through a partnership between Advancing Knowledge NPC, the Garden Cities Archway Foundation, and the Western Cape Education Department. The course, titled Inquiry-Based Science Education (IBSE01), is a SACE-endorsed program, and its evaluation and monitoring were conducted by a SACE representative who attended the facilitation sessions.

The training, which included both physics (energy and change) and astronomy (planet Earth and beyond), was attended by 30 teachers representing 23 different schools. The core philosophy of Advancing Knowledge NPC’s ongoing professional development for natural sciences teachers is an inquiry-based approach that empowers teachers through hands-on, practical, and experimental applications of curriculum content. Therefore, the sessions were designed to prepare teachers for the natural sciences content to be taught in the third (physics) and fourth (astronomy) school terms. Teacher participation was coordinated in collaboration with the district’s science subject advisors, Ziyaad Moerat and Chantel Cupido. The natural sciences course was facilitated by Robert Solomon (physics) and Andrew Firth (astronomy), with assistance from science interns Somila Dlakavu and Yusra Joubert, as well as project coordinator Melissa Petersen.

Inquiry-based physics for grades 4-7 natural science teachers

A key focus of the physics session was to challenge teachers’ foundational understanding of important curriculum content that spans from the intermediate phase (grades 4-6) through the senior phase (grades 7-9) and into the further education and training phase (grades 10-12). Many teachers expressed discomfort with content they felt was beyond the level they had been teaching for many years. Helping teachers reach a deeper level of understanding can be particularly challenging in subjects like physics and chemistry. The facilitator, Robert Solomon, used the energy and change content of natural sciences—covering electricity, electric circuits, magnetism, electromagnetism, and forces—to build on the teachers’ existing knowledge. He introduced examples with slightly higher levels of complexity. Through practical applications, teachers were guided from simple to complex concepts by asking critical questions and finding solutions hands-on. For example, he started with a basic electric circuit and gradually built up to include components such as cells, resistors, and connections in series and parallel. Teachers used multimeters to measure changes in voltage, resistance, and current. By employing the inquiry-based approach, Solomon ensured that the session’s content was engaging, with hands-on activities designed to deepen teachers’ understanding.

Teacher reflections on the physics session:

“I liked the workshop as it provided us with activities that can be directly used in our lessons. For example, the construction of a simple electric circuit on the board, where you can modify elements and monitor the volt readings, is interesting and directly helps with explanations.” [Teacher]

“The practical nature of the workshop was what struck me most. It certainly improved my understanding of electric circuits and how to demonstrate them to my learners.” [Teacher]

“It was a good workshop, especially for me, as the physical separation between hot and cold water was explained. My learners will definitely benefit from the inquiry-based approach, as they enjoy doing things themselves. We’ve received guidance on so many activities for presenting the energy and change content.” [Teacher]

“As long as teachers who attend the workshop implement what they have been exposed to in terms of the physics activities, we will definitely monitor those who attended the training. These sessions are important for the development of many of the young natural sciences teachers who have attended since the beginning.” [Science Subject Advisor]

Inquiry-based astronomy for grades 4-7 natural science teachers

Andrew Firth began his session by orienting teachers to compass directions, challenging them to differentiate between true north and magnetic north. He then used software and applications on their mobile phones and laptops to connect their understanding of planet Earth, the Moon, other planets, the Sun, and Earth’s place in the solar system. The interactions between celestial bodies surrounding Earth were explored in terms of weather, tides, seasons, days, nights, and eclipses. Teachers joined him on a journey into outer space, which included components of our solar system, the Milky Way, and nearby galaxies. Teachers participated in hands-on activities to determine the phases and positions of the Moon, the effect of the Moon on tides and seasons, and how to construct and use a sundial. These creative, inquiry-based activities were designed for teachers to use directly in their classrooms with learners.

Teacher reflections on the astronomy section:

“I liked that we did simple paper-based activities, such as the sundial, which help explain to learners the role of the Sun and the Moon in relation to seasons and tides.” [Teacher]

“I enjoyed the session, especially when it guided me to open an app on my phone that I can use to show learners our solar system and various celestial bodies. They learn more easily with technology they can use, and it enhances their knowledge.” [Teacher]

“I was surprised by the many activities available to teach the ‘Planet Earth & Beyond’ content in natural sciences. We often rush through this content as it’s taught in the fourth term. This workshop was very helpful in that regard.” [Teacher]

“Many teachers struggle with astronomy content, as many of them have never engaged with it at a tertiary level. This workshop was incredibly helpful and useful for the fourth-term content, which is often rushed due to the administrative workload teachers face during this term.” [Science Subject Advisor]

This project was made possible through a partnership between Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company, the Garden Cities Archway Foundation, and the Western Cape Education Department. Organizations and corporations interested in contributing to this initiative, which empowers and builds the capacity of science teachers to create a critical mass of future STEM practitioners, are encouraged to contact the Director of AK NPC, Prof. Shaheed Hartley ([email protected] ), or visit www.skatt.co.za