Opening of seven new science teaching and learning centres at Western Cape primary and high schools

The partnership between the Garden Cities Archway Foundation, the Western Cape Education Department, and the Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) has continued its mission to improve the infrastructure in which STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects are taught. This initiative has been realized through the construction of modern science laboratories, known as Science Teaching & Learning Centres (Science TLCs), at various schools.

The first four of the seven Science TLCs were constructed in the Overberg Education District and were officially opened on Monday, 25 August 2025, at Fisherhaven Academy (Fisherhaven), Hawston Primary (Hawston), Swartberg High School (Caledon), and Bissetsdrift Academy (Villiersdorp).

Speaking at the opening, Mr. Jannie Isaacs, Board Member of Garden Cities NPC, emphasized the importance of ensuring that the facility is used to harness and develop the STEM potential of young learners. In handing over the science laboratory to the schools, he remarked, “The facility is now in your hands.”

Dr. Adonis, Principal of Fisherhaven Academy, expressed pride in the new facility and its resources, which will support his science teachers. Mr. Neil Pedro, Principal of Hawston Primary, assured the funders that science and technology are key focuses at his school, and that the new Science TLC has strengthened their efforts in making STEM subjects viable options for students. Ms. Jackie Balie, the science teacher at Swartberg High, along with her principal, Ms. Adrienne Delport, were thrilled with the new facility, which not only provides the space to teach science subjects practically but also offers the necessary resources to bring this vision to life. Mr. Jannie van der Colff, Principal of Bissetsdrift Academy, expressed pride in his dedicated team of science and technology teachers, who now have even greater support in making the school a STEM-focused institution.

Monday 25 August 2025 Thursday 28 August 2025 Fisherhaven Academy, Fisherhaven Intshayelelo Primary, Khayelitsha Hawston Primary, Hawston Edendale Primary, Manenberg Swartberg High School, Caledon Easter Peak Primary, Heideveld Bissetsdrift Academy, Villiersdorp

The three remaining Science TLCs were opened on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at Intshayelelo Primary (Khayelitsha), Edendale Primary (Manenberg), and Easter Peak Primary (Heideveld). Principals and science teachers at each of the schools could not hide their excitement at having modern facilities where science and technology can be practiced hands-on by their learners. Mr. Mxolisi Mbobo, Principal of Intshayelelo Primary, thanked the funders for the new facility and mentioned that his teachers have been attending inquiry-based training programs to make the most of the science laboratory. Ms. Fatima Ryklief of Edendale Primary in Manenberg emphasized how important this facility is for the learners of Manenberg, who face numerous challenges outside of school. Mr. Ebrahim Joseph, Principal of Easter Peak Primary, said that he and his science teachers are excited to use the laboratory to its full potential for the benefit of their learners.

This latest round of openings brings the total number of Science TLCs constructed at Western Cape schools since 2011 to one hundred and twenty-one (121). Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. John Matthews, CEO of Garden Cities, emphasized the importance of partnerships in leveling the STEM playing field and providing quality facilities that ensure all children receive equal opportunities to succeed in STEM subjects. According to Prof. Shaheed Hartley, Director of Advancing Knowledge NPC, the Science TLCs have enabled science teachers to focus on the practical aspects of teaching, allowing learners to experience science concepts in a hands-on, engaging way. He stressed the importance of the inquiry-based approach to science education and demonstrated some basic examples of how critical inquiry skills can be developed using the resources and facilities provided.

Organisations that wish to contribute to this important initiative, which supports the development of STEM Teaching and Learning Centres, are encouraged to contact the Director of AK NPC, Prof. Shaheed Hartley ([email protected], Cell: 083 793 0436)