Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Partner Content
/ 11 September 2025

AFSIC – Investing in Africa Returns to London on October 14–15, 2025 

By
Afsic 2025 Ad

The Premier Event for Driving Investment and Business Growth Across the African Continent

AFSIC – Investing in Africa, one of the most influential investment events focused on Africa, is set to  take place in London on October 14th and 15th, 2025, in London. Backed by major supporters such  as British International Investment (BII), World Bank and Proparco and a wide range of corporate  sponsors, this year’s event promises to be the most impactful yet. 

Now in its 12th year, AFSIC is recognized as the go-to platform for connecting African businesses and  fund managers with global investors. The event features a powerful mix of industry-specific panels,  country-focused investment summits, exclusive networking sessions, and the ever-popular “Meet  the Investor” sessions designed to fast-track deal flow across the continent. 

“AFSIC is highly focused on the matching of live investment opportunities,” said Rupert McCammon.  “Prior to the event, we will distribute our renowned Deal Book containing over 300+ investable  African opportunities. Investors can engage directly with project promoters via the African  Investments Dashboard, the continent’s leading digital platform for sourcing private sector deals, or  through our user-friendly Event and Meeting App which delegates have access to.  

With 1,500+ senior-level attendees expected—including institutional investors, private equity and  venture capital funds, DFIs, family offices, and top African executives—AFSIC provides unparalleled  access to capital and collaboration opportunities across all major sectors: infrastructure, energy,  fintech, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. 

AFSIC’s structured agenda includes: 

• Sector-focused panels delivering actionable insights from industry leaders • Country Summits showcasing emerging opportunities in key African markets • Quickfire Pitching Sessions spotlighting high-growth ventures 

• Pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings and informal networking receptions 

Whether you’re an investor seeking high-yield opportunities or a business looking for funding and  growth partnerships, AFSIC is the place to be this October. 

Don’t miss out—tickets are selling fast. 

Book your place today at www.afsic.net

Tags: , ,