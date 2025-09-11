AFSIC – Investing in Africa Returns to London on October 14–15, 2025 

The Premier Event for Driving Investment and Business Growth Across the African Continent

AFSIC – Investing in Africa, one of the most influential investment events focused on Africa, is set to take place in London on October 14th and 15th, 2025, in London. Backed by major supporters such as British International Investment (BII), World Bank and Proparco and a wide range of corporate sponsors, this year’s event promises to be the most impactful yet.

Now in its 12th year, AFSIC is recognized as the go-to platform for connecting African businesses and fund managers with global investors. The event features a powerful mix of industry-specific panels, country-focused investment summits, exclusive networking sessions, and the ever-popular “Meet the Investor” sessions designed to fast-track deal flow across the continent.

“AFSIC is highly focused on the matching of live investment opportunities,” said Rupert McCammon. “Prior to the event, we will distribute our renowned Deal Book containing over 300+ investable African opportunities. Investors can engage directly with project promoters via the African Investments Dashboard, the continent’s leading digital platform for sourcing private sector deals, or through our user-friendly Event and Meeting App which delegates have access to.

With 1,500+ senior-level attendees expected—including institutional investors, private equity and venture capital funds, DFIs, family offices, and top African executives—AFSIC provides unparalleled access to capital and collaboration opportunities across all major sectors: infrastructure, energy, fintech, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and more.

AFSIC’s structured agenda includes:

• Sector-focused panels delivering actionable insights from industry leaders • Country Summits showcasing emerging opportunities in key African markets • Quickfire Pitching Sessions spotlighting high-growth ventures

• Pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings and informal networking receptions

Whether you’re an investor seeking high-yield opportunities or a business looking for funding and growth partnerships, AFSIC is the place to be this October.

