Weekend energy inspired by Sol de Janeiro

BE TRANSPORTED ON A SUNDAY IN RIO WITH OUR NEW LIMITED-EDITION FRAGRANCE
Inspired by the vibrancy of a Brazilian weekend, Sol de Janeiro crafted a captivating, limited-edition Sundays in Rio Perfume Mist. The tang of caipirinhas cooling lips, the pulse of music, and a deep sense of comfort and togetherness in every moment are just some of the elements that informed this inviting, feel-good scent — uniting notes of warm vanilla, pink pepper, and amber musk.
This lightweight mist opens with a sparkling burst of pink pepper and juicy pear, grounded by the soft muskiness of ambrette for an inviting and modern introduction. As it unfolds, warm vanilla and creamy orris mingle with lush Champaca Pure Jungle Essence, settling into a sensual dry-down of amber musk and upcycled Orcanox for a lasting, skin-hugging glow.
Perfect for mist-matching with Sol de Janeiro’s iconic perfume mists, Sundays in Rio brings a playful new layer to your fragrance wardrobe — whether you wear it solo for its radiant floral gourmand energy or pair it with another mist to create your own unique scent story.
Never-ending weekend. Caipirinhas and dancing all day long. The thrill of being together.
FRAGRANCE STYLE
Floral gourmand
FRAGRANCE PROFILE
- Top: Pink pepper, pear, ambrette absolute
- Mid: Warm vanilla, orris concrete, champaca pure jungle essence
- Dry: Amber musk, upcycled orcanox
PERFUMER QUOTE
“My synesthetic approach and the cozy, Brazilian spirit of aconchego led me on a journey to bottle the sensation of touch. Blending velvety notes with warm vanilla and the tingling pulse of pink pepper creates a sensorial scent that’s deeply comforting.”
—Ugo Charron
The limited Sunday’s in Rio Perfume Mist retails for R575, 90ml and is available to purchase from these authorised retailers: ARC, Bash, Edgars, Foschini, Superbalist, Takealot, Truworths and Woolworths.
About Sol de Janeiro Founded in 2015, Sol de Janeiro is a globally recognized, award-winning beauty brand inspired by Brazil’s beauty rituals, warmth, and spirit. Loved by multi-generational consumers worldwide, the brand delivers clinically proven results, transformative textures, and transportive fragrances. Honored as one of TIME100’s 2024 Most Influential Companies, Fast Company’s 2024 World’s Most Innovative Companies, and WWD Beauty Inc’s Power Brands of 2024, Sol de Janeiro continues to set industry standards. the brand is rooted in the belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard.