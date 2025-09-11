Weekend energy inspired by Sol de Janeiro

BE TRANSPORTED ON A SUNDAY IN RIO WITH OUR NEW LIMITED-EDITION FRAGRANCE

Inspired by the vibrancy of a Brazilian weekend, Sol de Janeiro crafted a captivating, limited-edition Sundays in Rio Perfume Mist. The tang of caipirinhas cooling lips, the pulse of music, and a deep sense of comfort and togetherness in every moment are just some of the elements that informed this inviting, feel-good scent — uniting notes of warm vanilla, pink pepper, and amber musk.

This lightweight mist opens with a sparkling burst of pink pepper and juicy pear, grounded by the soft muskiness of ambrette for an inviting and modern introduction. As it unfolds, warm vanilla and creamy orris mingle with lush Champaca Pure Jungle Essence, settling into a sensual dry-down of amber musk and upcycled Orcanox for a lasting, skin-hugging glow.

Perfect for mist-matching with Sol de Janeiro’s iconic perfume mists, Sundays in Rio brings a playful new layer to your fragrance wardrobe — whether you wear it solo for its radiant floral gourmand energy or pair it with another mist to create your own unique scent story.

Never-ending weekend. Caipirinhas and dancing all day long. The thrill of being together.

FRAGRANCE STYLE

Floral gourmand

FRAGRANCE PROFILE

Top: Pink pepper, pear, ambrette absolute

Pink pepper, pear, ambrette absolute Mid: Warm vanilla, orris concrete, champaca pure jungle essence

Warm vanilla, orris concrete, champaca pure jungle essence Dry: Amber musk, upcycled orcanox

PERFUMER QUOTE

“My synesthetic approach and the cozy, Brazilian spirit of aconchego led me on a journey to bottle the sensation of touch. Blending velvety notes with warm vanilla and the tingling pulse of pink pepper creates a sensorial scent that’s deeply comforting.”

—Ugo Charron

The limited Sunday’s in Rio Perfume Mist retails for R575, 90ml and is available to purchase from these authorised retailers: ARC, Bash, Edgars, Foschini, Superbalist, Takealot, Truworths and Woolworths.