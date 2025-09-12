Portia M hosts an empowering women’s brunch and launches new venue

Entrepreneur and visionary founder of Portia M Skin Solutions, Portia Mngomezulu, successfully hosted the highly anticipated Women’s Brunch on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at her newly launched events venue, Divine Sunset in Blue Hills, Midrand.

With the theme “Flourish & Thrive”, the Women’s Brunch brought together influential leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and community builders for a day of empowerment, networking, and celebration of women.

The program, led by celebrated Master of Ceremonies Mmatema Moremi, featured inspiring sessions that addressed holistic growth – from mental wellness and business insights to personal branding and spiritual upliftment.

Highlights included:

Dr. Tumi Mashego on mental wellness.

Mpumi Madubedube spoke about the challenges of being in business with valuable tips on how to thrive, while the Portia M Buyers Panel unpacked business insights in “Inside the Industry”.

Innocent Sadiki delivering a powerful spiritual wellness session

The Portia M buyers offered insightful perspectives on their experiences working with such a powerful brand.

Attendees were treated to an atmosphere of elegance, inspiration, and collaboration, capped off with a brunch and networking session. The afternoon also featured a Business Pitch Competition, where women entrepreneurs showcased their innovative ideas, with prizes awarded to support their business journeys.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Portia Mngomezulu expressed her vision behind hosting the brunch and launching Divine Sunset:

“This event is about creating a space where women can truly flourish and thrive – gracefully and fiercely. I wanted to not only celebrate women but also give them tools, opportunities, and platforms to elevate their personal and professional journeys. Launching Divine Sunset as a venue adds to this vision, offering a home for future events that inspire and empower.”

The Women’s Brunch marks a new milestone for Portia M, bridging beauty, business, and empowerment. Divine Sunset will continue to serve as a premier destination for transformative gatherings in Midrand and beyond. The new venue is located at 79 Main Road, Blue Hills, Midrand