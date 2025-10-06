From local concept to global force: Sneaker Lab’s journey with founder and CEO Jo Farah

What began as a small South African concept has grown into a globally recognised brand that bridges science, sustainability, and street culture. Founded by Jo Farah, Sneaker Lab has become a pioneer in probiotic biotechnology for fashion care, leading international collaborations with names like New Balance, Nike, and Dior. In this conversation, Farah reflects on the milestones, challenges, and lessons behind the brand’s global rise — and what it takes to build a purpose-driven business from South Africa to the world.

Sneaker Lab started as a niche South African concept and is now recognised around the world. Can you share some of the pivotal moments that shaped this journey?

The vision was global from the very beginning, with South Africa chosen as the testing ground and home base to create jobs and manufacture locally. Early international traction came through distributors in Sweden and Japan. The Japanese partnership was particularly pivotal, as it helped catalyse collaborations that led to Sneaker Lab becoming New Balance’s global care partner. Further milestones included entering Nike in Europe and the Middle East, and collaborations with Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, and Axel Arigato. Being recognised as a leader in environmentally friendly cleaning, particularly through probiotic biotechnology, helped open doors and set the brand apart.

Sustainability is central to your brand. How did you decide to weave science and eco-friendly innovation into the business from the very beginning, and why was that so important to you?

Sustainability was a non-negotiable foundation. I believed early on that traditional chemicals were not the future, so we invested in probiotic biotechnology to achieve effective cleaning while remaining environmentally responsible. That scientific focus became a lasting differentiator and a strong protective moat around the business. The same approach continues in my latest venture, GoodBasics, which uses similar biotechnology to support the indoor microbiome and create healthier living environments.

Street culture is at the heart of Sneaker Lab’s identity. How has culture influenced the way the brand has developed, and how do you stay connected to the communities that helped shape it?

Street culture played a central role from the start, informing early collaborations and activations with leading stores, blogs such as Nice Kicks and Sneaker Freaker, and brands like Axel Arigato. Over time, the global shift away from limited drops encouraged us to broaden beyond streetwear. The goal now is to become the “Google of care,” offering practical solutions across running, football, golf, tennis, and more. The vision is to extend beyond sneakers into overall footwear and fashion care while staying true to the cultural roots that shaped the brand.

The product range has grown to include broader fashion care. What inspired this expansion, and where do you see Sneaker Lab evolving in the future?

Caring for what you own sits at the heart of sustainability: buy less, buy quality, and make items last longer. With the timing now right to speak more openly about our technology, Sneaker Lab is embracing its advanced probiotic biotech credentials. Global shifts such as new EU rules on second-life products and the growing pre-loved market highlight a clear opportunity. Very few brands are focusing on the care layer, and that is where we see growth. Sneaker Lab aims to deliver head-to-toe care, including accessories, while building community and educating consumers on how to extend product life with non-harmful, high-performance solutions.

Sneaker Lab has grown far beyond South Africa. Where are your products currently available, and what markets have been most exciting or surprising for you?

Sneaker Lab products are now available in around 60 to 65 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, Japan, and Australia. Israel has been a standout territory, with partners who truly believe in our ethos and helped open the door to Nike. Japan’s consistent, long-term approach has also yielded excellent results and was instrumental in building the New Balance relationship.

Building a global brand always comes with challenges. What were some of the toughest moments you faced in growing Sneaker Lab, and how did you overcome them?

The early years were testing, with limited resources in terms of cash, people, and time. Persistence was essential. The United States was the most difficult market to enter. It is highly lucrative once established but operates very differently and requires deep understanding and presence on the ground. People are both the greatest asset and the greatest challenge, and leading through team changes and uncertainty has been a defining part of the journey.

Looking back on your journey, what are the most valuable lessons you’ve learned as an entrepreneur, and what advice would you share with young South Africans who want to build purpose-driven businesses?

Persistence is everything, as long as you are working on something genuinely unique that has a defensible edge. Bridge the gap between manufacturing and science on one hand, and marketing and design on the other. Sneaker Lab’s strength came from combining both. Above all, business is human. Relationships and personal connection drive real outcomes, and in an increasingly AI-driven world, that human element is only going to become more valuable.



From a small South African start-up to a global name in fashion care, Jo Farah’s journey with Sneaker Lab demonstrates how purpose, science, and persistence can create impact well beyond borders. As the brand continues to grow, its message remains simple: take care of what you own, and the planet benefits too.