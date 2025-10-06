Smoke, Flames, Explosions, and challenging experiments as rural primary and secondary learners represent their science clubs at the annual advancing knowledge NPC science club competition

The STEM-promoting partnership between AK NPC and the Garden Cities Archway Foundation delivered yet another successful event. On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the annual Science Club Competition brought together schools from the Cape Winelands and Overberg Education Districts in Worcester, with a total of 21 schools represented by their science clubs. This year marked the competition’s 21st anniversary, having first been established in 2004. The event was hosted in the Main Hall of the Cape Winelands Education District—the very same venue where the first competition took place.

Science subject advisors from the Cape Winelands Education District and members of Advancing Knowledge NPC continued to support the event, which has grown from a small gathering to include some of the most rural schools in the region. Over the years, science teaching and learning programs have been conducted at more than 50 rural schools, supporting natural and physical science teachers while also fostering various science activities for learners. These activities led to the formation of science clubs, culminating in the annual competition that tests students’ skills.

Notably, some of the competition’s early participants have since pursued careers in science education and now serve as science teachers themselves. These former participants eagerly shared their experiences with current learners and fellow educators. At many schools, science clubs are initiated and supported by dedicated science teachers, who act as the club’s “champions” and main contact persons. Principals ensure that their science teachers attend the annual training sessions offered by AK NPC for science club practitioners.

Schools host their own internal science club programs, which culminate in the selection of 10 representatives for the annual AK NPC competition. During the event, learners from each science club took great pride in presenting their experiments, investigations, exhibits, designs, and activities to six judges. Each group had 10 minutes to demonstrate their science concepts, processes, theories, and principles, all while adhering to strict safety guidelines.

At the opening of the event, GET Coordinator Mr. Gilbert Schroeder extended a warm welcome, while Science Subject Advisor Mr. Ziyaad Moerat emphasized the growing importance of the competition. He noted that the event had become a crucial tool for encouraging learners to pursue science and mathematics. More than 200 learners, accompanied by their science teachers, participated in the event, showcasing their knowledge, skills, and expertise. Throughout the day, Programme Director Dr. Gillian Arendse kept science club participants and teachers engaged, ensuring they remained involved and entertained as STEM activities were presented on stage.

Primary School Competition: A Fierce Battle of Ideas

In the primary school category, the competition was intense, with each school vying to outshine the others through awe-inspiring experiments, innovative science techniques, and captivating science demonstrations. Some learners even included dramatic performances in their presentations to further impress the judges. At times, the competition felt like a contest between the science teachers themselves, as they prepared, motivated, and supported their students throughout the process.

High School Competition: More Complexity, More Impact

The high school section introduced even more complexity, with a wider range of experiments, exhibits, and activities. Some of the results were simply astounding, leaving both the audience and adjudicators in awe. At times, the room fell silent as the crowd absorbed the breathtaking presentations, which often involved scaling simple experiments to larger formats, resulting in more dramatic and impressive outcomes.

Throughout the day, colourful solutions, pressurised containers, explosive reactions, and beautiful experiments unfolded before the captivated audience. Loud bangs, explosions, flames in every colour, and the smell of burning substances filled the air—each experiment was conducted professionally and with expert safety protocols. Learners, encouraged by their science teachers and fellow club members, executed their experiments with precision to ensure successful results. These performances were the culmination of a year’s worth of preparation.

At the end of the competition, Prof. Shaheed Hartley extended his thanks to everyone involved in making the day a success. Special recognition was given to the science teachers and the 200 learners who had worked tirelessly to prepare their contributions. In the primary school category, the judges’ scores were tied, with Dagbreek Primary from Robertson and Ashbury Primary from Montagu declared joint winners. In the high school section, Langeberg Secondary from Robertson emerged as the overall winner.