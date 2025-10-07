Betway Cares Foundation: Turning the tide

The Betway Cares Foundation’s water initiatives are transforming communities across South Africa. By providing safe, reliable access to water, communities are healthier, families are thriving, and local economies are growing stronger with every drop.

The Betway Cares Foundation is transforming lives across South Africa by delivering clean, safe and sustainable water systems. From KwaZulu-Natal to Mpumalanga and beyond, these projects are not only easy daily struggles but also unlocking opportunities for education, health and economic growth.

KwaDenge Village

In November 2024, the Betway Cares Foundation proudly compete a transformative water project in KwaDenge Village, bringing clean, reliable water access to over 4,385 residents. The initiative, delivered in partnership with engineers and field officers, has ended the community’s long struggle of walking dangerous distances for water.

For 28-year-old mother of three, Mbatha Siphindile, the project has been lifechanging. She supports her family and her late sister’s children by selling vetkoek and chips. “Before, I had to walk long distances to fetch water, which made it hard to cook and run my business. Now, I have clean water to prepare my food and that has changed everything,” she says.

With more time and energy, Mbatha has expanded her business and is better able to support her family. “Most of my income goes toward school fees, uniforms, food and other essentials. I’m deeply grateful. You’ve made a big difference in my life and in the lives of many others.”

Clara Bagdadi village

Located near Hoedspruit in Mpumalanga, Clara Bagdadi village previously relied on polluted streams and ponds shared with livestock. Residents walked long, unsafe distances to collect contaminated water, often falling ill with waterborne diseases.

In November 2024, Betway Cares, in partnership with Innovation Africa, installed a solar-powered water system serving 4,700 residents. This was the foundation’s third large-scale project, each costing over R1.5 million.

“Every South African should have access to quality drinking water,” says Betway Cares’ Nomvelo Buthelezi. “To play our part in providing this community with clean water is truly special. We’ll continue to make a difference wherever we can and look forward to many more initiatives.”

The system has transformed daily life – residents no longer risk their safety or health to access water, and communities are thriving with new opportunities for growth.

Matshemhlophe Village

In KwaZulu-Natal’s Matshemhlophe Village, 4,000 residents once endured severe water shortages, with women and girls walking long distances for unsafe water. In November 2023, thanks to a donation from the Betway Cares Foundation, the community celebrated the installation of a solar water pump delivered 86,000 litres daily through 20 taps.

The project has dramatically improved education, health and local economic activity. Father of four, Sthembiso Mnyandu, recalls years of hardship after losing his parents at a young age. “We had to fetch water from open sources and life was incredibly challenging,” he says. With access to clean water, his backyard vegetable garden is thriving and he plans to expand it to generate income for his family.

“This project has brought immense joy, not just to me and my family, but to the entire community. As a member of the water committee, I continue to see the benefits and all I want to say is thank you for this gift.”