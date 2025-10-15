GMG partners with Sneaker LAB to bring sustainable sneaker care across the GCC

GMG has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Sneaker LAB to meet the rising demand for sustainable consumer products across the GCC.

GMG, a global well-being conglomerate, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Sneaker LAB, the South African-born, biotech-powered fashion care brand, to expand its footprint across the United Arab Emirates.

This partnership marks Sneaker LAB’s official entry into the GCC region, as the brand continues its global expansion into key regions where street culture and sustainable living converge. With GMG’s unmatched regional distribution capabilities, Sneaker LAB is now primed to deliver its premium, eco-conscious products to more consumers across the Gulf.

“At GMG, we are always looking to partner with purpose-driven brands that align with our vision of making healthier and more sustainable lifestyles accessible to everyone. Sneaker LAB brings an innovative approach to sneaker care—combining biotechnology with sustainability—and we’re proud to introduce their products to the GCC region. Together, we aim to empower consumers to care for their footwear responsibly while supporting a cleaner, greener future.” — Mohammed Bodiat, Senior Vice President, Brands – Sports at GMG.

“Our mission has always been to redefine fashion care and take it to a global stage,” says Jo Farah, Sneaker LAB’s Founder and CEO. “Partnering with GMG in the GCC is an exciting step forward in that journey, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with a partner that shares our vision for growth and sustainability.”

Founded in Cape Town in 2012, Sneaker LAB has become one of the leading sneaker care brands globally, now distributed in over 65 countries. Its product line is powered by biotechnology that uses a proprietary formula of bacteria to break down dirt at a microscopic level. While best known for its sneaker care range, the brand has expanded into apparel, hat, and denim care, offering high-performance, eco-conscious formulas across categories. Most of the range is 100% biodegradable, packaged in bottles made from 40% recycled plastic, and the brand is GreenTag certified, making it one of the most sustainable offerings in the sneaker care space today.

GMG operates in 21 countries and represents over 120 local and leading international brands like Nike, Columbia, Jordan, The North Face, JD Sports, Timberland and Vans, bringing deep expertise in scaling purpose-led businesses across the Middle East and beyond. With a strong presence in sports and lifestyle retail, the company is well-positioned to help Sneaker LAB connect with a growing market of consumers who value sustainability, innovation, and premium product experiences.

This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to responsible innovation and consumer-first retail experiences, with both brands aiming to elevate how people care for the products they love, while also caring for the planet.

Sneaker LAB’s full product line is already available through leading retail partners, including Nike, Jordan, New Balance, New Era, and Converse.