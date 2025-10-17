Dove, Department of Basic Education and DBSA Empower South African girls with #ChangeTheCompliment campaign for International Day of the Girl Child

Dove, the Department of Basic Education (DBE), and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) united to empower girls across South Africa, marking International Day of the Girl Child 2025 with the #ChangeTheCompliment campaign.

As part of Dove’s Self-Esteem Project (DSEP) – which has reached over 137 million young people in 153 countries – this year’s campaign encouraged parents, caregivers and educators to shift praise from appearance to recognising girls’ values, achievements, and inner strengths.

This ongoing collaboration with the DBE reflects a sustained commitment to building self-worth and resilience among South African girls.

In the week leading up to International Day of the Girl Child, Unilever employees, Dove Influencers and Learner Support Agents from the Department of Basic Education delivered Body Confidence workshops at a number of schools in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal such as Umqhele Comprehensive, Bonwelong Primary, Midrand High and Newlands East Secondary School, reaching 600 learners through hands-on self-esteem education.



The #ChangeTheCompliment campaign, launched on International Day of the Girl Child, challenged the norm of appearance-based praise. Instead, it urged South Africans to broaden the way we compliment girls, empowering them with recognition for their courage, creativity, intelligence and achievements. This initiative is not about eliminating compliments like “pretty” or “cute” but fostering confidence that goes beyond looks.

#ChangeTheCompliment is more than a campaign — it’s a call to action. For Dove, it represents our commitment to helping girls develop confidence that isn’t tied to appearance alone. When girls are only praised for how they look, they begin to believe that’s where their value lies. But when we shift compliments to celebrate their creativity, kindness, courage or intelligence, we help them see their full worth. For the young girls we reach, this change can be transformational — it builds lasting self-esteem and empowers them to lead, dream, and thrive beyond beauty.” – Anele Nzimande Maphanga, PR Lead (BWPC) at Unilever.

The Commemoration of the Girl Child at Midrand High School on 17 October brought together the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, Acting Director-General Granville Whittle, DBSA executives, Unilever and Dove representatives, UNICEF, GIZ, and other key stakeholders. The event featured motivational talks, panel discussions, and learner voices under the theme: “The Girl I Am. The Change I Lead.”

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule said “For over seven years, we have walked this journey with Unilever, through its Dove brand, creating spaces of reflection and empowerment for our young people. In recent years, we have been joined by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) — a partnership that has strengthened both the reach and impact of this important work. We do this because we believe that, while our country has made significant progress in achieving gender parity in access to education, the lived realities of young women and girls still call for deeper, more sustained attention. At the same time, we recognise the growing need to respond to the vulnerabilities of young men and boys, ensuring that no one is left behind in our collective pursuit of equality, dignity, and opportunity.”

With over 500 Learner Support agents trained to deliver Body Confidence workshops, thousands of learners across South Africa will gain access to evidence-based resources and support, thus creating a sustainable foundation for girls’ empowerment

“Growing up, I often heard compliments about my looks, but the words that truly shaped me were those that recognised my kindness, courage, and creativity. As South Africans, we have the power to uplift the next generation by celebrating their talents and dreams,” says Dove Influencer, Lesego Legobane (Thickleeyonce) .

Global research highlights the urgent need for this work:

Over 80% of South African girls report feeling ashamed of their appearance.

83% have altered or concealed at least one aspect of their bodies before sharing photos on social media.

By age 13, around 83% of girls have used selfie editing or retouching apps or filters.

20% of South African girls aged 10–17 said they would be willing to be 25% less intelligent if they could be 25% more beautiful.

The #ChangeTheCompliment campaign urges all South Africans to celebrate girls for who they are and what they do, not just how they look. By expressing sentiments like “You are beautiful AND courageous” or “You are intelligent”, we can foster a generation that recognises their intrinsic worth beyond just physical appearance.

To learn more, visit https://www.dove.com/za/dove-self-esteem-project.html to download free resources and tools to help start the conversation.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project:

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and children for nearly two decades through the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 137 million young people globally across 153 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250 million young lives by 2030.