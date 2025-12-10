Africa launches first digital twin and AI creator enablement workshop

Unathi Mkiva - SASMA Director

Africa has taken a significant step forward in the evolution of its creative and digital economy with the launch of the continent’s first Digital Twin and AI Creator Enablement Workshop. Led by Afru-ikigAI, in partnership with Huawei Cloud, the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) and Celebrity Drive South Africa, the initiative marks a clear shift in how African creators are equipped to compete, scale and monetise in a global, AI-driven content economy.



Hosted in Johannesburg, the invite-only workshop brought together more than 20 of South Africa’s leading, award-winning digital creators, representing a combined online audience of over 15 million followers. Designed as a practical, high-impact engagement, the programme focused on real-world applications of artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and digital twin technology for content production and entrepreneurship.

At the centre of the initiative are two leaders shaping the intersection of technology, creativity and youth development. Nondumiso Mhlongo, Founder and CEO of Afru-ikigAI, is a recognised AI infrastructure consultant and youth technology advocate working closely with Huawei Cloud to drive applied AI adoption across creative and enterprise sectors. She was joined by Terisa Hsu-Lee, Sponsorship and Acquisitions Lead Partner for SASMA and a serial entrepreneur with a strong focus on creator development and cross-border collaboration.

Nondumiso Mhlongo

Together, they introduced creators to digital twin technology, a toolset already transforming content production in global markets. Digital twins allow creators to generate AI-powered versions of themselves for scalable content creation, automated workflows and new monetisation models, reducing production constraints while increasing reach and output.



The workshop was made possible through Huawei Cloud’s Market Development Fund, which supports emerging entrepreneurs, with a specific focus on advancing youth and women-led businesses in technology. Throughout the session, speakers emphasised that content creation is no longer a peripheral industry, but a core economic driver with the potential to unlock sustainable income and global relevance for African youth.



Huawei Cloud’s leadership team played an active role in the programme, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to Africa’s digital future. Senior representatives in attendance included Steven Chen, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud South Africa; Diego Han, Director of Ecosystem and Partner Development for Sub-Saharan Africa; Heelesh Heera, Executive Partner for Business Development; Ives Liyichao, Lead Solutions Architect; and Hlulani Baloyi, Innovation Centre Manager.





A key highlight of the day was a live demonstration led by Ives Liyichao, who showcased how digital twin technology and AI-powered content workflows are currently being deployed at scale in China. Creators were given an in-depth walkthrough of Huawei Cloud’s MetaStudio platform, including how digital twins are built, how cloud rendering accelerates production, and how automated editing pipelines significantly reduce manual workload.



For many attendees, this was the first opportunity to see how AI infrastructure can directly support creative growth at an international level. The session reframed artificial intelligence not as a threat to creative authenticity, but as a practical tool for sustainability, scale and professionalisation.



The workshop took place shortly after the 2025 SASMA Awards and featured a strong presence from some of the country’s most influential digital voices across lifestyle, media, beauty, entertainment and social commentary. Participants engaged in open discussions around AI adoption, global creator economy trends, monetisation strategies and the future of African storytelling in a data-driven world.



A special moment during the programme saw Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member and radio personality Lethabo Lejoy officially receive her SASMA award for Best Social Media Use by a Radio Show. She reflected on the discipline required to build loyal audiences and the responsibility creators carry in shaping daily conversations across platforms.



Celebrity Drive Co-Founders Wendy Mosetlhi and Sipho “C-ga” Masebe recognised the importance of supporting a platform where creators could engage with the real, practical applications of AI and walk away with tangible skills they can apply immediately. Their involvement reflects a shared commitment to empowering influencers with the tools, insights and technological capabilities needed to strengthen their storytelling, elevate their platforms and expand their impact within South Africa’s rapidly growing creator economy. Wendy noted that Celebrity Drive was proud to support a platform where creators gain real, practical AI skills that elevate their storytelling and strengthen their digital impact.





In addition to training and access to Huawei Cloud’s innovation facilities, Afru-ikigAI awarded over R100,000 in prizes and digital experiences. This included three fully funded Digital Twin Training packages, offering studio creation, AI training and personalised mentorship. The recipients were selected for their leadership, creative potential and ability to influence broader communities within the creator economy.



The programme concluded with a guided tour of the Huawei Cloud Innovation Centre, offering participants a behind-the-scenes look at enterprise-grade AI systems, cloud infrastructure and future-ready technologies shaping creative industries worldwide.



Measured outcomes from the workshop include the training of over 20 high-value creators, the establishment of a founding cohort for Huawei Cloud’s Creator Ecosystem, and a projected increase of up to 70 percent in content output through AI-enabled workflows.





Beyond the immediate impact, the initiative reflects a growing collaboration between South Africa and China, demonstrating how international technology partnerships can translate into tangible local skills development, youth empowerment and economic opportunity.



The workshop also marked the launch of Afru-ikigAI’s national expansion strategy for 2025 to 2026, with plans to roll out similar AI creator programmes across all South African provinces, followed by expansion into key African markets including Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia and Ghana.



As Africa’s creative economy continues to mature, initiatives like this signal a shift from aspiration to execution, positioning creators not just as participants in the global digital economy, but as competitive players equipped with world-class tools.



