PrimeXBT insights: Will a Santa rally emerge across global markets in 2025?

Understanding the Santa Rally Phenomenon

As global markets approach year-end, one question consistently returns to the spotlight: will a Santa Rally emerge once again or will macro uncertainty override seasonal optimism in 2025?

The “Santa Rally” refers to the historical tendency for financial markets to rise during the final five trading days of December and the first two trading days of January. This seasonal pattern has been observed for decades, particularly in developed equity markets, and continues to attract attention from investors assessing year-end positioning and short-term opportunities. The term was popularised through academic and market studies of U.S. equities, where seasonal trends have been measured consistently since the 1950s. While not a guaranteed outcome, the Santa Rally has historically delivered returns that exceed average weekly market performance.

Historical Performance and Past Santa Rallies

Looking at historical data, U.S. equity markets have posted positive returns during the Santa Rally period in approximately 75% of years since 1950. The S&P 500 has recorded an average gain of around 1.3% during this seven-session window, compared to an average seven-day gain of roughly 0.2% during the rest of the year. Notable Santa Rallies occurred in 1998 (+4.4%), 2009 (+5.0%), and 2020 (+3.1%), reflecting strong risk sentiment following periods of uncertainty.

European equity markets have shown similar, though slightly weaker, patterns. Major indices such as the STOXX Europe 600 have historically gained in roughly 65–70% of Santa Rally periods, with average returns closer to 0.7%–1.0%. Asian markets, including Japan’s Nikkei 225, have also experienced year-end strength, although outcomes tend to be more sensitive to currency movements and regional economic data.

Drivers Behind Year-End Market Strength

Several structural and behavioural factors help explain why Santa Rallies have occurred in the past. Institutional portfolio rebalancing often increases equity exposure once major macroeconomic risks are priced in. Fund managers may engage in year-end “window dressing,” reallocating capital toward assets that have performed well throughout the year. Additionally, reduced liquidity during the holiday period can amplify price movements, allowing relatively modest buying pressure to have an outsized impact.

Retail investor sentiment also plays a role. Historically, increased optimism, holiday-related inflows, and year-end bonus allocations have contributed to incremental demand for risk assets. These dynamics can combine to create a self-reinforcing upward bias in markets during the final trading days of the year.

Markets and Financial Instruments of Interest

While equities remain the primary focus, Santa Rally dynamics can extend across multiple asset classes. In Global markets, strong equity performance often coincides with a “risk-on” environment, supporting higher-yielding and emerging-market currencies while pressuring traditional safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen.

Commodities have also participated in certain Santa Rally periods. Industrial metals such as copper have benefited in years when optimism around global growth has increased, while oil prices have occasionally risen on improved demand expectations. In fixed income markets, year-end equity strength has sometimes coincided with modest rises in government bond yields as investors rotate out of defensive assets.

Cryptocurrencies have increasingly entered the discussion. Bitcoin, for example, recorded notable year-end rallies in 2013 (+27%), 2017 (+38%), and 2020 (+47% between mid-December and early January). However, the crypto market’s higher volatility means outcomes can vary significantly, and seasonal trends are less consistent than in traditional markets.

South African Markets and the Santa Rally Effect

South African markets have also demonstrated a tendency toward year-end strength, although outcomes are often influenced by global risk sentiment and currency dynamics. Historically, the JSE All Share Index (ALSI) and the SA Top 40 Index have posted positive returns in approximately 60–65% of Santa Rally periods over the past two decades. Average gains during this window have typically ranged between 0.8% and 1.5%, with stronger performances occurring during years of robust global equity rallies.

The South African rand often plays a key role in amplifying or dampening year-end equity performance. In risk-on environments, USD/ZAR has tended to strengthen modestly during December, supporting foreign inflows into local equities and bonds. Resource-heavy constituents of the JSE, including mining and energy shares, have also benefited during years when commodity prices rise into year-end, reinforcing the Santa Rally effect within the domestic market.

Macro Conditions Shaping Current Prospects

The likelihood of a Santa Rally is closely tied to the broader macroeconomic environment. Historically, rallies have been more common when inflation pressures are easing, monetary policy expectations are stabilising, and recession risks are limited. Conversely, aggressive tightening cycles or periods of systemic stress have reduced or eliminated the effect. Cross-asset correlations have increased in recent years, meaning that a sustained Santa Rally in equities can spill over into currencies, commodities, and digital assets.

The Santa Rally remains one of the most well-documented seasonal patterns in global financial markets. While not guaranteed, its historical consistency, supported by behavioural and structural factors, ensures it remains a focus as year-end approaches. Understanding past performance, monitoring macroeconomic conditions, and maintaining disciplined risk management are essential for the year end.

