‘No need for fuel panic-buying’, government and industry leaders say

The department of mineral and petroleum resources has encouraged members of the public to continue purchasing fuel as usual

Uncertainty over oil supply and prices has led the government and industry leaders to reassure motorists that there is adequate fuel supply and urge the public not to panic-buy.

In a statement, the department of mineral and petroleum resources said it was concerned about certain organisations and individuals circulating messages that encouraged members of the public to rush to filling stations because of a perceived fuel shortage and anticipated fuel price increases

“The department and Fuels Industry Association wish to firmly reiterate that South Africa’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term and there is no basis for panic-buying,” the department said.

Oil prices have surged above $100 (about R1 700) a barrel because of the conflict in the Middle East after the US and Israel attacked Iran. As a result, Iran limited movement in the Strait of Hormuz, which directs 20% of global oil supply.

While there might be isolated localised logistical challenges affecting the movement or availability of fuel in certain areas, those were operational and did not constitute a national supply shortage, the department said.

The issues, it said, were being managed through established industry and regulatory channels.

“It is therefore incorrect and misleading to link such isolated domestic logistical matters to broader geopolitical developments.”

“Such claims risk creating unnecessary alarm and confusion among the public. Calls for the public to rush to the pumps are irresponsible. They place undue pressure on supply systems, congestion at service stations and anxiety among consumers.”

The department called all organisations, public representatives, commentators and social media users to act responsibly and “refrain from spreading unverified or speculative claims” regarding fuel supply and fuel price developments.

It encouraged the public to continue purchasing fuel in the normal course and to rely on government communication for accurate and verified information.

The department warned that linking local logistical problems to broader geopolitical developments was “incorrect and misleading” and risked causing unnecessary alarm.

“Calls for the public to rush to the pumps are irresponsible. They place undue pressure on supply systems, cause congestion at service stations and heighten anxiety among consumers.”