Sharpeville’s legacy: how a massacre shaped the global fight against racism

The Sharpeville massacre galvanised the international community to confront the brutality of apartheid in a way that could no longer be ignored.

On 21 March 1960, in the township of Sharpeville, police opened fire on an unarmed crowd of people protesting the apartheid pass laws. 69 people were killed – but reports suggest that the actual death toll was higher. Many more were injured. Protesters shot in the back as they fled. The youngest was 12 years old. His name was James Buti Bessie.

What unfolded that day was not only a national tragedy. It shocked the conscience of the world.

The Sharpeville massacre galvanised the international community to confront the brutality of apartheid in a way that could no longer be ignored. Soon after the tragedy, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution condemning the violence and calling on the South African Government to abandon its policies of racial discrimination. Investors divested from South Africa and global solidarity against apartheid gathered momentum.

Out of that moment of grief and outrage emerged something enduring: a worldwide movement against racism and racial discrimination. The United Nations would later adopt the International Convention on Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) on 21 December 1965. And today, the Convention is one of the most widely ratified human rights treaties in the world, with 182 State Parties. Six years after the Sharpeville massacre, the United Nations proclaimed 21 March as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in honour of those who lost their lives in Sharpeville.

Now more than six decades later, the Sharpeville’s legacy continues to live in us and challenge us.

The massacre did not only expose the cruelty of apartheid; it also revealed how systems of racial discrimination were deeply embedded in law, institutions and everyday life. In 2026, 32 years after the dismantling of apartheid, racism and xenophobia remain stubborn realities in the country, region and across the world. Sometimes they appear in explicit acts of hatred; at other times they surface in quieter and more insidious forms. But whether blatant or subtle, their harm is profound. And as global developments have shown hard won gains on in democracy, equality and discrimination can be rolled back at alarming speed, reshaping lives and eroding human rights in way both immediate and lasting.

South Africa, despite its remarkable democratic journey, continues to grapple with these tensions. In a context marked by high inequality and persistent socio-economic challenges, social cohesion has frayed deepening the distress experienced by groups in situations of vulnerability. From women in rural areas struggling to access basic services, to children seeking safe means for transport, to migrants and refugees who face hostility in accessing basic healthcare and education. These experiences remind us that the struggle against racial discrimination did not end with the fall of apartheid. It persists wherever and whenever people are denied dignity because of who they are, where they come from, or what they look like.

Globally, the fight against racism gained renewed direction in 2001 with the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) which turns 25 this year. This is the most comprehensive international framework for combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Adopted in Durban, the declaration acknowledges the historic roots of racism, including slavery, colonialism and systemic injustice. It calls on states to confront these legacies honestly, to ensure justice for victims, and to strengthen laws and institutions that protect equality and dignity.

At the heart of the DDPA lies a simple but powerful principle: the voices and experiences of victims must guide the response. Meaning that combating racism is not only about policy or legal reform. It is about recognising the humanity of those who continue to bear its consequences. The declaration also places responsibility not only on governments, but on societies as a whole.

Education is one of the most powerful tools we possess. It must do more than teach tolerance; it must equip new generations to recognise discrimination, to question injustice, and to stand against it. Governments must also take bold steps to dismantle structural and institutional racism that in part forestalls economic growth and sustainable development.

Civic courage matters just as much. Racism often survives in silence. In the moments when prejudice goes unchallenged or exclusion becomes normalised, racism thrives. Each of us has a role in refusing that silence, whether in our communities, workplaces or public life and sometimes even at the dining table.

The legacy of Sharpeville reminds us that change is often born from painful moments of truth. It reminds us to remain vigilant towards abuse of power anywhere. It teaches us that standing up for what is right peacefully with conviction, can shape a nation. The massacre galvanised global resistance to apartheid and helped build the international pressure that ultimately contributed to its end. But remembrance alone is not enough.

On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, we honour those who died in Sharpeville not only by recalling their sacrifice, but by renewing the commitment they helped inspire: a world where dignity is not determined by race, origin or identity.

Whilst progress has been made, the promise of equality remains unfinished. Sharpeville stands as both a warning and a call to action. It reminds us that injustice can take root anywhere, and that confronting it requires vigilance, solidarity and courage from us all. Therefore, the promise of equality remains unfinished.

From the bloodshed in Sharpeville to the commitments made in Durban to confront racism worldwide, the international community has pledged – time and again- that such injustice must never be allowed to take root again. But promises carry weight only when they are transformed into action. The persistence of discrimination today demands that these commitments be renewed not only in words, but through laws that protect, institutions that accountable in upholding equality and the everyday choices we make as individuals and societies.

It falls on all of us to carry the flame of justice that the world so urgently needs, ensuring that the legacy of the Sharpeville continues to guide our collective conscience. Racial discrimination will not disappear on its own; it must be challenged, confronted, and dismantled. It needs architects, people who are willing to stand up and speak up when injustice stands in the way.

Abigail Noko is the UN Human Rights Regional Representative for Southern Africa