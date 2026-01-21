Great Food at Feel-Good Prices: The Taste of Summer at Ocean Basket

Ocean Basket is kicking off 2026 with flavour, freshness, and feel-good prices with its Tastes Like Summer offers.

The calendar has flipped, the school run is back, and most of us are juggling post-holiday budgets and back-to-reality blues.

That’s exactly why Ocean Basket is serving up the sunshine with a summer menu that’s big on taste, bold on innovation, and easy on the wallet. Because who says you can’t eat like it’s payday throughout January?

New Year, Same Cravings

Whether you’re sticking to resolutions or sticking to your budget, Ocean Basket’s new menu makes it easy to enjoy the flavours you love.

Along with full-shelled mussels and a fresh range of bite-sized plates, OB’s new tuna offering, which is proudly South African and sustainably sourced, brings another lighter option to the table.

Craving something new? The Epic Sushi range turns up the flavour with crunchier textures, saucier toppings, and indulgent twists. “This is a fresh, exciting evolution inspired by global trends yet firmly rooted in the flavours South Africans love,” says Andrew, Head of Sushi at Ocean Basket. “Think calamari-infused rolls, crunchy panko fish, and smokey toppings. It’s all designed to deliver texture and big flavour. It’s a generous, exciting and unmistakably Ocean Basket. This isn’t just a menu update. It’s a statement, a new chapter, and the start of a much bigger journey.”

Full Plates at Fair Prices

Summer might be sizzling, but Ocean Basket is keeping your wallet cool with a line-up that’s packed with fan favourites, generous portions, and crave-worthy combos.

Until 31 January 2026, you can enjoy summer’s boldest bites on a budget with the Reel Love Platter (R145), Summer Wave Platter (R295), Seafood Trio + Soda (R125), and Sushi 13 Platter (R125). They’re all bursting with flavour, texture, and Ocean Basket’s signature seafood soul, without the sting of a spendy bill.

Your Summer Refreshers

Making its sparkling debut this season is OB Bubbly (served by the glass or bottle), perfect for pairing with a light lunch or stretching into a lazy afternoon. The OB Wines range has also had a stylish glow-up and, for something a little more playful, OB Sodas are back in recyclable cans with a brand new Lemonade flavour.

To top it off, Ocean Basket has teamed up with Marcel’s Frozen Yoghurt for a bespoke summer collab featuring creamy yoghurt sticks dipped in three irresistible flavours: Lemon Poppy in yoghurt, Salted Caramel in Choc Mint, and Vanilla in Caramel Crunch.

Got the craving? Visit your nearest Ocean Basket for bold summer flavours without the bold price tag.

Follow Ocean Basket on Instagram or Facebook for the latest updates and specials.