Beyond matric results: what meaningful education looks like in a changing world

Each January, matric results dominate headlines across South Africa, offering a snapshot of academic performance at the end of a long schooling journey. For many families, these numbers matter deeply, symbolising years of commitment, sacrifice and hope. Yet, as the world young people are entering becomes increasingly complex, the national conversation around education is slowly beginning to shift. The question is no longer only how well students perform in examinations, but how well schools prepare them for life beyond the classroom.

Rising concerns around student wellbeing, future employability and ethical leadership have placed new expectations on schools. Parents are seeking environments that combine academic rigor with emotional intelligence, adaptability and a sense of purpose. In this context, strong matric results remain important, but they are increasingly seen as one indicator of a broader, more holistic educational experience.

Situated in the Winelands of the Western Cape, Somerset College offers a compelling example of how academic excellence can flourish within a values-driven, student-centred approach to education. As an independent, co-educational school offering schooling from Grade 000 through to matric, alongside the Cambridge A Levels pathway, the College has built a reputation for consistency, balance and intentionality in its educational philosophy.

The Class of 2025’s IEB matric results reflect this long-standing commitment. Students achieved an average of 4,15 distinctions per candidate with a 100% Bachelor’s Degree pass rate — a benchmark Somerset College has maintained for every matric class since the school’s inception in 1997 — underscoring a record of sustained and consistent academic performance rather than isolated success. Importantly, these outcomes are not pursued in isolation. Somerset College encourages students to select subject pathways aligned with their individual strengths and aspirations, whether through the IEB or Cambridge curricula, fostering both academic depth and personal ownership of learning.

Behind these results lies a deliberate approach to teaching and learning; one that values intellectual curiosity, disciplined thinking and meaningful engagement over rote achievement. Teachers are encouraged to build strong and meaningful relationships with students, creating an environment where students feel they belong and are challenged. This emphasis on connection allows students to take academic risks, ask questions freely and develop resilience in the face of difficulty; qualities that extend well beyond examination halls.

Central to the College’s ethos is the “Somcol Experience”- an educational journey that recognises that young people are shaped as much by who they become as by what they achieve. From early childhood through to senior school, students are encouraged to participate in a wide range of sporting, cultural, arts, leadership and service opportunities that complement academic learning.

Outdoor education, community engagement and experiential learning form an integral part of this experience. Whether on the sports field, the stage, in service initiatives or leadership roles, students are exposed to moments that foster empathy, teamwork and self-awareness. These experiences help cultivate confident, grounded individuals who understand their place within a wider community and the responsibilities that come with it.

Wellbeing is also increasingly recognised as foundational to academic success. Somerset College’s approach acknowledges the pressures young people face and seeks to equip them with the tools to think, manage challenge and change. A strong pastoral framework, combined with a culture of care and accountability, supports students as they navigate both the demands of school life and the broader complexities of adolescence.

As conversations around education evolve, so too does the understanding of what it means to prepare students for the future. Many of today’s students will enter careers that do not yet exist, in a world shaped by rapid technological advancement and global uncertainty. In this environment, adaptability, ethical reasoning and lifelong learning are as essential as subject knowledge.

Somerset College’s educational philosophy is grounded in the belief that schools have a responsibility to develop thoughtful, engaged citizens; young people who can contribute meaningfully to society while remaining true to their values. Graduates leave the College not only with strong academic foundations, but with the confidence to navigate university, careers and life beyond school with integrity and purpose.

As matric results once again take centre stage, Somerset College’s experience offers a timely reminder that academic success is most sustainable when it is rooted in a balanced, human-centred approach to education. When students are supported to grow intellectually, socially and emotionally, results follow naturally. For families considering what they want education to offer their children, the focus is often less on chasing numbers and more on choosing an environment where young people are supported to BELONG, empowered to BECOME, and inspired to thrive BEYOND — both at school and long after they leave.

