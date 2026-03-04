Stability is not the destination. It is the foundation.

Fiscal discipline, reform momentum and the role of private capital

South Africa’s 2026 Budget arrives at a moment defined by both volatility and cautious optimism. National Treasury has projected that the country’s debt to GDP ratio has reached its peak. A primary surplus has been restored and fiscal consolidation has held despite multiple external shocks that have tested the resilience of the global economy.

Yet stabilisation, as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana emphasised at Standard Bank’s post Budget engagement with Treasury in Rosebank, is not an end point. It is a platform.

“Macroeconomic stability on its own is a necessary but insufficient condition,” he told business leaders gathered for the discussion.

That distinction matters. For more than a decade, South Africa’s fiscal conversation has been dominated by deterioration. Rising debt ratios, escalating debt service costs and constrained growth steadily narrowed the space for policy action. The focus became defensive, centred on containing risk rather than enabling expansion.

The present moment signals a shift. Debt stabilisation creates breathing room within the fiscal framework. But what follows will determine whether that space translates into durable economic growth.

Godongwana’s emphasis on four interdependent pillars offers a framework for the next phase of the economic agenda. Macroeconomic stability, structural reform, improved state capability and accelerated infrastructure delivery together define the direction of travel.

From a banking perspective, the logic of that framework is clear. Stability reduces risk premia and lowers borrowing costs. Structural reform improves competitiveness and unlocks constrained sectors of the economy. Institutional capability strengthens execution and policy credibility. Infrastructure investment expands productive capacity and raises long term growth potential.

Each reinforces the other.

Sim Tshabalala, chief executive of Standard Bank Group, acknowledged the progress that has been made while urging continued momentum on regulatory reform.

“This is a familiar playbook,” he said, referring to regulatory impact analysis and the reduction of unnecessary red tape. “But it is still one worth following.”

Incremental reforms often receive less attention than large policy announcements. Yet their cumulative impact can be significant. Streamlining approvals, simplifying compliance requirements and reducing administrative friction can materially improve the operating environment for businesses, particularly for small and medium enterprises where regulatory burdens often carry disproportionate costs.

The reform programme under way through Operation Vulindlela and related initiatives is therefore not abstract. It has begun to reshape several areas of economic activity.

Energy reform has expanded private generation capacity and eased supply constraints that once weighed heavily on growth. Rail and port reforms are introducing structured private sector participation into logistics networks that are central to export performance. Visa reforms are improving mobility for skills and tourism. Digital spectrum allocation has strengthened connectivity and enabled further investment in telecommunications infrastructure.

Taken together, these changes signal an evolving policy environment.

But infrastructure remains the most visible and immediate lever for accelerating growth.

Luvuyo Masinda, chief executive of corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank, was unequivocal in his assessment of the investment environment.

“Capital is not a constraint,” he said. “We are ready to deploy our capital at scale.”

The private sector, he argued, stands ready to partner with government in meaningful ways. What it requires is policy certainty, clearly structured projects, clarity on risk sharing and consistent execution.

Those conditions are not peripheral to investment decisions. They determine whether available liquidity translates into productive investment.

South Africa’s financial system remains deep and well developed. Domestic banks are strongly capitalised and capable of supporting large scale infrastructure programmes. Institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, are actively seeking long duration assets that match their investment horizons. International operators are closely monitoring reform signals, while global infrastructure capital continues to seek credible opportunities in emerging markets.

The question, therefore, is not whether capital exists. The question is whether projects are structured in ways that allow that capital to flow productively.

This is where the alignment between fiscal discipline and infrastructure reform becomes particularly important.

A stable macroeconomic framework lowers the risk premium attached to investment. Clear procurement processes reduce uncertainty and improve transparency. Well developed project pipelines allow investors to plan and allocate capital over longer horizons. Effective state capability ensures that projects move from planning to implementation without becoming stalled by administrative fragmentation.

At the post Budget engagement, Treasury officials emphasised the importance of sustaining the primary surplus and strengthening fiscal anchors in order to preserve credibility in financial markets.

Those commitments matter.

But credibility alone does not deliver growth.

The shift now required is from stabilisation to execution.

For financial institutions such as Standard Bank, the role extends beyond simply providing balance sheet funding. It includes structuring complex transactions, blending public and private sources of finance and mobilising international capital where appropriate.

Over the past several years, infrastructure delivery in South Africa has been constrained less by the availability of funding and more by project preparation challenges, procurement delays and institutional bottlenecks.

The reform trajectory currently under way seeks to address those structural constraints.

The National Logistics Crisis Committee is coordinating interventions across rail and port networks that are critical to export performance. Concession processes are under way, with private operators assuming roles in key terminals. Additional rail corridor bids are being evaluated and new logistics partnerships are emerging.

Energy reform continues to expand private generation capacity. Meanwhile, water reform is moving toward improved efficiency and clearer accountability within municipal systems.

Each initiative strengthens the broader investment case for infrastructure.

The Budget, in this sense, is not merely a fiscal document. It is also a signal.

It signals that fiscal discipline will be maintained. It signals that debt stabilisation remains a priority. It signals that structural reform will continue.

For capital providers, predictability is as important as ambition.

Standard Bank’s commitment within this environment is to partner in scaling infrastructure investment in ways that remain consistent with fiscal prudence. That includes working alongside government institutions, development finance partners and international investors to structure bankable projects capable of delivering measurable economic impact.

Stability is necessary.

Reform is catalytic.

Infrastructure is enabling.

Growth remains the objective.

The moment now is less about celebrating the point at which debt has stabilised and more about translating policy alignment into implementation.

If regulatory processes continue to improve, if infrastructure pipelines mature into financeable assets and if institutional capability strengthens across the state, the flow of capital will follow.

The foundation has been laid.

The next phase is delivery.