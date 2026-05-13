Ocean Basket Has Your Mother’s Day Plans Sorted

Celebrate Mother’s Day the Ocean Basket way with relaxed family moments, seafood spoils, and Epic Catch deals from just R125.

Some Mother’s Day memories are made from big gestures, but most are made somewhere between the first round of starters and someone stealing chips off mom’s plate. Which is exactly why Ocean Basket is serving up something special for moms this Mother’s Day with its Epic Catch deals.

A Table Worth Gathering Around

Mother’s Day is really about pressing pause, gathering the family, and letting mom swap the cooking for being spoiled. That’s exactly what makes Ocean Basket feel like home on Mother’s Day. It’s the kind of place where celebrations feel relaxed, generous, and full of life. And, naturally, every great celebration starts with great food.

The Reel Love Platter brings together prawns, fish, calamari, chips, and rice in one flavour-packed platter for just R145. For moms who like a bold flavour on the table, Saucy Legends turns up the heat with fried calamari heads, full-shell mussels, and prince prawns cooked in Ocean Basket’s signature spicy sauce, served with chips for R145. And for the sushi-loving moms, the Sushi 14 for R125 is an easy win.

Celebrate Mom the OB Way

For many moms, the greatest luxury is simple. No cooking, no dishes waiting afterwards, and no hosting duties for the day.

This Mother’s Day, Ocean Basket is inviting families to celebrate in the laid-back way they know best, with flavour-filled plates, relaxed catch-ups, and the kind of easy atmosphere that makes everyone want to stay a little longer.

Whether it’s a family feast around the table or an Ocean Basket takeaway enjoyed from home, the Epic Catch deals are available for every kind of Mother’s Day celebration.

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