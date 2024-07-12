Winners: NSTF Awards 2023/2024

List of this year’s scientific excellence award winners

Lifetime Award

Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk – DST/NRF SARChI Chair in Indigenous Plant Use, University of Johannesburg (UJ )

TW Kambule-NSTF Award: Researcher Prize sponsor: proSET (Professionals in science, engineering and technology), a sector of the NSTF representing almost 50 professional societies Prof Patience Mthunzi-Kufa – Research Group Head for Biophotonics and Manager (Photonics Centre), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Professor Extraordinarius: University of South Africa (UNISA)

TW Kambule-NSTF Award: Emerging Researcher (two winners)

Prizes sponsored by the South African Young Academy of Science (SAYAS)

Dr Tiisetso E Lephoto – Lecturer and Principal Researcher, School of Molecular and Cell Biology, Faculty of Science, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)

and

Prof Tebogo Mashifana – Associate Professor and Head of Department (Dept): Chemical Engineering Technology, UJ

Management Award Prof Bernard Slippers – Professor: Dept of Biochemistry, Genetics & Microbiology; Director: Tree Protection Co-operative Programme; Director: Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute, University of Pretoria (UP); and Director: Innovation Africa @UP

Engineering Research Capacity Development Awards (two awards)

Sponsored by Eskom since 2003

Male winner

Prof Emmanuel Iwuoha – Professor: Chemistry, University of the Western Cape (UWC); DSI/NRF SARChI Chair of NanoElectrochemistry

Female winner

Prof Claudia Polese – Associate Professor: Aerospace Manufacturing and Design; Head: Aeronautical Engineering Stream; Deputy Director: African Research Universities Alliance Centre of Excellence in Materials, Energy and Nanotechnology; Advisory Aerospace Research Director: National Aerospace Centre; Wits Associate Professor: Aerospace Manufacturing and Design; Head: Aeronautical Engineering Stream, Wits; Deputy Director: African Research Universities Alliance, Centre of Excellence in Materials, Energy and Nanotechnology; Advisory Aerospace Research Director: National Aerospace Centre

NSTF-Water Research Commission (WRC) Award Sponsored by the WRC since 2017 Prof Timothy Dube – Director: Institute for Water Studies, UWC; Adjunct Professor: United Nations University, Flores, Germany

NSTF-SAMRC Clinician-Scientist Award

Sponsored by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) since 2023



Dr June Fabian – Director: Wits Donald Gordon Medical Research Institute; Post-doctoral Researcher; Co-Lead: Clinical Research Platform: SAMRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit; Lecturer: Department (Dept) of Internal Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, Wits

Green Economy Award Sponsored by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) Prof Linda Godfrey – Manager: Circular Innovation South Africa, Principal Scientist: Circular Economy, CSIR; Extraordinary Professor: Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, North-West University (NWU)

Science Diplomacy for Africa Award

NEW Sponsorship: Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa initiative (SDCfA) of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and the CSIR

Prof Irvy (Igle) Gledhill – Visiting Adjunct Professor: School of Mechanical, Industrial & Aeronautical Engineering, Wits

Data for Research Award uLwazi Node, South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) Open Data Platform, National Research Foundation – Mr Leo Chiloane, Manager

Innovation Award: Corporate Organisation

Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure NPC – Prof Mike Sathekge, Chief Executive Officer and President

Communication Award

Prof Jennifer Fitchett – Professor: Physical Geography, Wits

Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Award OLICO Maths Education – Director: Maths Education, Dr Lynn Bowie

Special Annual Theme Award: Fourth Industrial Revolution in South Africa

Inter-University Institute for Data Intensive Astronomy (IDIA), a partnership of University of Cape Town (UCT), UWC and UP – Prof Patrick Woudt, Interim Director: Department of Astronomy, UCT