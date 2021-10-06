 Subscribe or Login

Chapter 2.19: Corruption and the elections – a political podcast

Chapter 2.19 – this is where you get the need to know about your political rights in the South African constitution, it is also the title of this special five-part podcast. The conversations between our political journalists and esteemed guests are about how bad, or good things have gotten since the previous local government elections, what state the municipalities are in, what politics have been like in local government over the past years, the political tensions in different provinces, and more. 

Since 2016 was said to be a vote against corruption, what are the upcoming elections all about? Let’s take a deeper look at all the corruption stories over the past 5 years and what the 2016 elections really achieved. 

How has corruption affected politics and how will it affect the polls? Will voter apathy be a factor or is South Africa in for a possible clean-up campaign? And, what is the state of our democracy? These three questions are just a few of what our politics journalist Khaya Koko and his guests, professor Barry Hanyane from North-West University, and advocate Shelby Sekhoto from the Special Tribunal of South Africa, will chat about in this episode. 

According to a 2017 report by the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, South Africa has serious corruption problems, with a score below 50. How then, has the country been dealing with corruption over the years, and have things changed for the better or for the worst, if at all? 

Our guests will be speaking on the local government corruption cases that make it to the Special Tribunal, and whether the money going out or getting stolen is actually being retrieved by the state or not. The episode will also look at how deep the corruption really goes and how the state deals with them.

M&G Listen
M&G Listen is the official podcast channel of the Mail & Guardian. Audio for a better South Africa.

Related stories

Environment

Eskom is the world’s worst-polluting power company by SO2

M&G Premium

Eskom alone spews more sulphur dioxide into the air than the entire combined power sector emissions of any country except for India
sheree bega
Politics

ANC Free State member takes legal action against speaker for...

M&G Premium

An ANC member has accused the Free State speaker of flouting the Electoral Act after the ANC list was changed twice, resulting in Mxolisi Dukwana being sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature
Lizeka Tandwa

×