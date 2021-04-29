ANC members want step-aside resolution to be ruled on by the courts

The ANC’s top six has given the party’s secretary general, Ace Magashule, until Sunday to announce his decision on whether he will step aside.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have called the meeting of the party’s top officials, scheduled for Sunday, at which Magashule is expected to give a middle finger to the national executive committee (NEC) resolution to implement the contentious resolution.

And as the deadline approaches, several ANC provinces have asked the NEC for more time to discuss the decision with their branches, some of which are threatening revolt over the resolution.