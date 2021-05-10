 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Integrity commission wants Zuma to appear before it, NEC hears

Former president Jacob Zuma.
0

The ANC’s integrity commission has recommended that the national executive committee (NEC) take a strong stance against former president Jacob Zuma for defying the state capture commission.

Sources inside the NEC told the Mail & Guardian that the party discussed Zuma’s attitude towards the judiciary after the integrity commission ordered that he appear before it. 

The NEC — the party’s highest decision making body — discussed various integrity commission reports during Sunday’s meeting, and recommended that the former president appear before it, one NEC member said. 

The NEC is expected to further discuss the step-aside guidelines and commission’s reports when it reconvenes today (Monday). 

Zuma has had a long-standing row with the state capture commission and some members of the judiciary since refusing to appear before it

 RELATED 

In emotive missive, Zuma says he will not provide answering affidavit to Mogoeng

The M&G recently reported on how the former president has instead released statements questioning the motives of the commission — which he was compelled to establish — and the alleged bias of commission chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In November, Zuma exited a summonsed commission sitting after Zondo refused to recuse himself from proceedings. This placed the former president in breach of  section 6 (1) of the Commissions Act.

In January, Zuma again defied a summons that he should appear before the commission, which the commission had applied to the Constitutional Court to enforce. It also asked the court to find Zuma’s November exit to be a breach of the Commissions Act.

This was despite repeated statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the NEC – a body that Zuma sits in as ex officio – that party leaders must co-operate with the commission.  

In a leaked recording which the M&G has heard, NEC member Malusi Gigaba said while he understood that the party needed to deal with the “fundamental issues” about Zuma’s refusal to participate in the commission, it had to consider his rights. 

“I don’t know if the ANC can broker an agreement with regard to that deadlock. I think it would be amiss of us to comment on only one side of what is quite seriously a very evolved issue which pertains to the rights of an individual as enshrined in the bill of rights of the constitution to which we all profess loyalty… because these issues are quite serious we shouldn’t take for granted the seriousness of such matters, so I plead for political engagement and patience on this matter,” Gigaba said. 

On Sunday, the M&G reported that branches in Durban held a media briefing in support of Zuma and secretary-general Ace Magashule

ANC councillor Ntando Khuzwayo, who leads one of the branches backing Zuma, said they were aware of a “plan”’ to arrest the former president over his failure to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Khuzwayo said Zuma’s detention would be “met with resistance” and would cause “anarchy”. 

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate..

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Wild garlic harvesters back in court

Healers say the plant is part of their heritage, but officials counter that it is a protected species
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Oil boom may be the industry’s last hurrah

Biggest players in the game show signs of recovery but a low-carbon future may threaten fossil fuel
Sarah Smit

More top stories

Africa

Why the polls still need watching

Although still needed, the relevance and credibility of electoral observers requires assessment
olufunto akinduro
Opinion

Africa’s national airlines face troubled skies

The continent’s aviation industry won’t survive unless countries start cooperating with each other
andrew langford
Environment

Wildlife owners may target state

South Africa has about 350 facilities with 8 000 to 12 000 lions bred in captivity for commercial use in cub petting, canned hunting and the lion bone and other body parts trade.
sheree bega
Environment

Noise pollution affects plants and their pollinators

A study of piñon and juniper show that regular exposure to loud sounds affect plants’ growth while birds dispersing seeds move away
boitumelo kgobotlo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×