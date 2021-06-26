 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Identity fraud scandal rocks newly formed ANC NYTT

Precious Banda is accused of identity fraud. (Image via ANC Twitter)
0

Allegations of identity fraud have rocked the recently established ANC national youth task team (NYTT) after one of its members seemingly used someone else’s identity number to qualify to sit on the structure. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Identity fraud scandal rocks newly formed ANC NYTT

Precious Banda appears to have used another woman's ID number to secure a spot on the ANC’s youth structure
khaya koko
Politics

Section 25: ANC snubs EFF after negotiations impasse

The ANC is searching for alternatives to end months of negotiations with the EFF on the land question
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

MKMVA threatens court action against top six

The structure will consider taking the ANC to court if it does not agree to its demands on disbandment, says MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

ANC fears more violence at branch meetings

Party secretaries have beefed up security as tensions at branch general meetings rise
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Africa

How (not) to deal with genocide

Germany demonstrated a poor response to historical redress when it offered Namibia €1.1-billion as a ‘gesture of reconciliation’
Henning Melber
Business

Covid undoes a decade of progress in small-business ownership

Covid-19 had an immediate effect on informal businesses, which fell from 1.6-million enterprises in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.2-million in the second
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×