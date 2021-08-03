 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Government proclaims 27 October for local elections, but supports IEC postponement bid

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (Photo by Luiz Rampelotto/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
0

The government has proclaimed 27 October as the date for local government elections to comply with the law, but will support the legal bid by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to postpone the vote to February next year as recommended by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Tuesday.

Last month, the IEC received a 120-page report from Moseneke which recommended that the elections be postponed, because having them in October would render them unfree and unfair because of restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. The IEC accepted the report. 

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Dlamini-Zuma made it clear that, by law, the elections were still set for 27 October until the IEC successfully applied to the Constitutional Court for a postponement.

“Only the IEC can decide if the conditions allow for the elections to continue or not. They initiated and accepted the report by former deputy chief justice Moseneke. The government cannot object to these factors and allow elections to continue willy-nilly. We have to follow what the IEC and the Constitutional Court says about the election,” she added.

Dlamini-Zuma said if the court agreed to postpone the elections, then the councils currently in office would remain until new ones were elected. 

According to the constitution, when the five-year term of an elected municipal council expires, an election should take place within 90 days. The current term expires this month.  

“We can assist the IEC as a government  and also put our supporting arguments for them forward. But we will accept whatever the court says,” Dlamini-Zuma told reporters.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed until August 30

The lawyer for the bereaved families argued that Dr Makgabo Manamela’s requests for postponements have a negative impact on the families of the deceased who seek closure
Chris Gilili
Politics

RECAP: Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against...

‘This would be a very serious disincentive to investment,’ says Thabo Mbeki in a document arguing that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

Government proclaims 27 October for local elections, but supports...

The IEC has accepted former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s recommendation to postpone the vote to February, but still needs Constitutional Court approval to do so
Chris Gilili
Politics

ANC Free State endorses three names for Mangaung mayor

The three candidates the province has put forward are said to be Ramaphosa supporters, who will further alienate Magashule from his power base
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

ANC’s provincial executive committee endorses three candidates for Joburg mayor...

Sources say that the PEC gave the nod to the three names put forward by the Johannesburg regional executive committee
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Covid-19 draws the bulk of health sector’s focus, at the...

Children have accounted for a relatively low number of coronavirus cases, but other facets of their healthcare and wellbeing have suffered
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×