The future is coalitions as parties battle it out for your municipality

It’s going to be a bloodbath, was the sentiment from an ANC national working committee (NWC) member, reflecting on the upcoming extended party meeting where a strategy on how to approach possible coalitions after this week’s local government elections will be discussed.

In one corner is ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his strongest ally Gwede Mantashe, who are expected to canvass the party for a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a bartering exchange of the metros and hung municipalities.