 Subscribe or Login

Politics

Court to hear what state calls ‘Magashule’s bid to stall trial’ in February

Winding his neck in: Ace Magashule. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The Bloemfontein high court will hear Ace Magashule’s application to have the corruption charges against him withdrawn on 21 and 22 February after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) filed a reply rubbishing his claim that its case was politically motivated.

Acting Free State director of public prosecutions Navilla Somaru has submitted in an affidavit that the application by the suspended secretary general of the ANC for several declaratory orders was a spurious attempt to delay answering the case.

“Those advising the deponent are, with respect, clearly embarking on a stratagem to delay the hearing of the actual trial,” Somaru argued.

Magashule has filed papers asking the court to declare that there is no prima facie case against him, but Somaru said every point he raised could instead be addressed by the court during the trial dealing with the R255-million Free State asbestos audit scandal in which he is accused number 13.

Of his claim that there is no case against him that could be successfully prosecuted, she said: “This is, respectfully, denied. 

“The averments in support of this relief relate to the cogency of the evidence which must ordinarily be dealt with through the trial,” Somaru continued. “It will be argued that a prima facie case for prosecution is apparent from the indictment.”

The prosecution last month informed the court that Magashule’s former private assistant Moroadi Cholota was no longer prepared to testify for the state, and would be extradited from the US and added to the list of accused.

In his application, Magashule had accused the NPA of prosecutorial misconduct for claiming her as a state witness without the benefit of a signed statement in which she agreed to such, and even though she was prepared instead to testify in his defence.

But Somaru countered that since Magashule’s bail conditions prevented him from contacting Cholota, he could not claim to know what she planned to do.

Therefore, that case he sought to make for misconduct was baseless, resting it seemed, entirely on his misplaced assumptions as to her thinking.

The state rejected Magashule’s contention that the charges against him were a smear campaign as “shadowy”. Somaru said he offered no evidence of this, apart from alleging political interference to prevent him from holding positions in the ANC. In addition, he failed to say who in the party both had a vendetta against him and influence within the NPA.

“The allegations are entirely vague, respectfully romancing, and fanciful,” she said.

Magashule’s counsel, Laurence Hodes, in October filed notice in terms of section 85 of the Criminal Procedure Act asking that the corruption charges against his client be dropped

His argument was that the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act does not apply to his client because, as a political office bearer, and not an accounting officer, he fell outside the categories of people listed in the legislation. Magashule is seeking a declaratory order that he was not “an executive authority”, as defined by the Public Finance Management Act.

The state disputes this, saying his argument is trumped by the Constitution, which stipulates that provincial premiers exercise executive authority.

Magashule’s defence team raised the additional objection that he was not approached for an explanation as to why he failed to report an alleged crime, as required by section 27 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, nor was he given proof of an authorisation by the NPA for the institution of a prosecution.

But the NPA said that this was neither necessary, nor prudent, given the political context in which his indictment in November last year occurred.

“Had reasonable notice been given to Magashule of an intended prosecution, based on all the evidence against him, he may have taken steps to evade justice, made multiple approaches to the courts to delay or evade prosecution, or otherwise have interfered with the investigation.”

It said the murder of Igo Mpambani in Sandton in 2017 served to illustrate how high the stakes surrounding the asbestos matter were. 

Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading had, in a joint venture with Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting, secured the audit tender that allegedly saw kickbacks flow to their political connections in the province.

The NPA stressed that the contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act was an alternative charge and that section 27 of the law did not “afford an accused a reasonable opportunity to be heard in circumstances where there are other charges primarily pursued against the accused”.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Quiz: How much of 2021 do you recall?

M&G Premium

Let the Mail & Guardian quiz test your memory mettle before you consign the year to the past
Mail Guardian Online Reporter
Politics

SA received Zondo’s real gift well before Christmas

M&G Premium

A too narrow focus on the number of convictions from the final report of the state capture commission will mean a failure to see the impact it has already had
emsie ferreira
Politics

Court to hear what state calls ‘Magashule’s bid to stall...

M&G Premium

The NPA has insisted in an affidavit in response to Ace Magashule’s application for a raft of declaratory orders that he has a prima facie case to answer
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

Covid’s here to stay, so live with it

M&G Premium

The world must be responsible in its reaction to the virus in all its varieties
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×