 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Why Magashule’s assistant refuses to turn state witness

Suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is seen outside Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, South Africa. It is reported that Magashule and his 15 co-accused face charges relating to the R255 million asbestos roofs eradication project. (Photo by Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant has refused to testify for the state in his corruption trial, prompting the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to apply for her arrest and extradition from the US, the Bloemfontein high court heard on Wednesday, 3 November.

Vote for an independent media

We’re sorry, only M&G subscribers have access to this article. But if our stories helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community.

Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Right now it will cost you just R5 for your first month. Sign up here.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

ANC prepares for coalition talks — and is open to...

M&G Premium

Hung municipal councils, most crucially in several metros, mean the ANC will have to find partners to be able to govern
Paddy Harper
Politics

Reinforcements dispatched to Gauteng to finalise election results

IEC rejects claims local government elections results are late, despite promising to finalise them by Wednesday
khaya koko
Politics

Why Magashule’s assistant refuses to turn state witness

M&G Premium

The prosecution in Magashule’s corruption trial said Moroadi Cholota refused to cooperate with detectives sent to the US to interview her and she now faces extradition
emsie ferreira
Politics

‘Don’t call me, I’ll call you’ — Mashaba tells ANC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba holds all the cards in the coming coalition talks
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×