The EFF is unlike other ANC splinter parties

In a split away from the ANC in 1997, Bantu Holomisa and former National Party leader Roelf Meyer formed a new party. Fashioned as a pro-diversity party, the United Democratic Movement gained traction with the electorate in its formative years and won 14 seats in parliament.
Two decades later, Holomisa’s project has plateaued to only two seats in parliament.
