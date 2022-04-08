Subscribe

Politics

Zandile Gumede vs Thabani Nyawose: Who will lead eThekwini?

Thabani Nyawose, the speaker of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, is contesting the ANC regional chairperson position for the first time. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Thabani Nyawose

Thabani Nyawose, the speaker of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, is contesting the ANC regional chairperson position for the first time. 

A former running mate of the former chairperson, James Nxumalo — whose re-election as eThekwini chairperson was set aside by the then-ANC secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, in 2015 — Nyawose heads the Renewal Rebuilding Unity faction that is backing party president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

Nyawose, 46, is a former head of the city’s hostels division and a long-term ANC and United Democratic Front activist who first served as a councillor under the Durban South Central council from 1996.

He  is a former resident of Izingolweni on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, where he first became involved in political activism.

Nyawose’s family was among those targeted by Inkatha in the notorious Shobashobane Massacre on Christmas Day in 1995. He himself survived several attacks, including being shot and wounded during the political violence that lasted in the province until the late 1990s.

His work in the city’s hostels, where he helped relaunch the ANC after it was unbanned by the apartheid government, has built him a strong support base. Nyawose has also been nominated by branches in the south of Durban and in its western townships.

Zandile Gumede, also called Mama, is the current ANC eThekwini chairperson. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Zandile Gumede

Zandile Gumede, also called Mama, is the current ANC eThekwini chairperson.

Gumede, 60,  who comes from Amaoti in Inanda, northwest of Durban, was recalled by the ANC, along with her regional executive committee, in 2019 because of the collapse of city services, shortly after she was first arrested for corruption.

Gumede was elected as regional chairperson in 2015 after a series of failed attempts to hold the regional conference and after a sitting that elected Nxumalo was set aside.

She became mayor in 2016 and has established herself as one of the leading figures in the radical economic transformation faction of the ANC in the city and the province.

Gumede is a former community development worker who served two terms as a ANC proportional representation councillor before being elected as ward councillor for Amaoti in 2016.

She served as the ANC regional treasurer from 2007 before being elected as chairperson in 2015.

Gumede is currently a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, to which she was sent after being recalled as mayor.

She enjoys significant support in the north of the city, along with wards in Umlazi and Lamontville in the south of Durban. 

Gumede has historically enjoyed the support of the ANC’s youth and women’s leagues in the city and has the backing of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and the business forums operating in the city.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Black Coffee says Grammy is ‘a career milestone’

For the DJ who coined an authentic signature sound of Afropolitan house, Nkosinathi Maphumulo aka Black Coffee’s Grammy win signifies a milestone for African...
snazo notho
Politics

Zandile Gumede to stand as ANC chairperson in eThekwini

M&G PREMIUM

But the step-aside rules mean the former mayor may not be able to take up office if she wins
Paddy Harper
Politics

Zandile Gumede vs Thabani Nyawose: Who will lead eThekwini?

The ANC eThekwini chairperson is running against the speaker of eThekwini metropolitan municipality
Paddy Harper
National

JSC gives nod to seasoned Free State advocate Ilse van...

The decision to recommend her appointment is unusual as she had never applied to take silk, a choice that perplexed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and commissioners
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×