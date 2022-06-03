Ramaphosa allies accused of interference ahead of Limpopo provincial conference

In what could be a game changer in the ANC’s run-up to its national conference in December, people supporting Stan Mathabatha’s third-term ambitions as Limpopo provincial chair have raised concerns about perceived interference by those deployed to the province who back President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies.

Insiders say the head of organising, Senzo Mchunu, has allegedly been at the heart of attempts to “hold back” the conference to gain the support of provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane to better their chances.