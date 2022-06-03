Subscribe

Podcasts

Ramaphosa allies accused of interference ahead of Limpopo provincial conference

Insiders say the head of organising, Senzo Mchunu, has allegedly been at the heart of attempts to “hold back” the conference to gain the support of provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane to better their chances. (PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)
0

In what could be a game changer in the ANC’s run-up to its national conference in December, people supporting Stan Mathabatha’s third-term ambitions as Limpopo provincial chair have raised concerns about perceived interference by those deployed to the province who back President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies. 

Insiders say the head of organising, Senzo Mchunu, has allegedly been at the heart of attempts to “hold back” the conference to gain the support of provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane to better their chances. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Podcasts

Ramaphosa allies accused of interference ahead of Limpopo provincial conference

M&G Premium

During a meeting of national executive committee deployees in Limpopo, Senzo Mchunu is said to have warned that the province is not ready for the conference
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Alleged ‘planting’ of evidence at Senzo Meyiwa scene laid bare

M&G PREMIUM

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia admits the police have no proof of how they collected evidence
khaya koko
National

Ramaphosa refutes Arthur Fraser corruption claims

The presidency says while a robbery took place, there was “no basis” for Fraser’s allegation.
Paddy Harper
Opinion

SA’s rising unemployment needs a fresh solution

M&G PREMIUM

The government’s failed attempts to address unemployment have left many without work, but there are ways to effectively overcome this
duma gqubule
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×