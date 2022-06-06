Subscribe

Fraser’s case has Ramaphosa mulling another ANC integrity committee appearance

  
ANC head of presidency Sibongile Besani says no party structure has complained about the president since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid the corruption charges against him.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to subject himself to the integrity committee, the head of the presidency in the ANC, Sibongile Besani, has told the Mail & Guardian

ANC officials were expected to be locked in meetings on Monday to mull the fallout from the corruption case opened against Ramaphosa last week by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

While those close to Ramaphosa are said to be worried about public perception of the president, two insiders said they did not believe his detractors would win in a battle for him to step aside when the national working committee meets this afternoon. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
