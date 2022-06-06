Fraser’s case has Ramaphosa mulling another ANC integrity committee appearance

President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to subject himself to the integrity committee, the head of the presidency in the ANC, Sibongile Besani, has told the Mail & Guardian.

ANC officials were expected to be locked in meetings on Monday to mull the fallout from the corruption case opened against Ramaphosa last week by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

While those close to Ramaphosa are said to be worried about public perception of the president, two insiders said they did not believe his detractors would win in a battle for him to step aside when the national working committee meets this afternoon.