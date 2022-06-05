Subscribe

SARS and Reserve Bank coming for Ramaphosa over buffalo millions

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his advisers appear to have decided to tough it out with regard to the case opened against him for money laundering, kidnapping and corruption over the theft of $4-million at his game farm in February.

The presidency has merely acknowledged that the robbery took place while Ramaphosa was out of the country and that it was reported to the Presidential Protection Services, failing to explain how much was stolen, who it came from and whether it was declared to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the South African Reserve Bank.

