Phala Phala theft plot thickens

Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, Phala Phala. (Leon SAdiki)
The head of the presidential protection services, Major General Wally Rhoode, has confirmed that he travelled to Windhoek with presidential envoy Bejani Chauke for an undisclosed purpose in June 2020, a fortnight after Namibian authorities nabbed the main suspect in the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm.

Emsie Ferreira

M&G Premium

The head of the presidential protection unit went to Windhoek but was not told the reason for the meeting with Namibia’s leader
emsie ferreira
