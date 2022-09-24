We don’t want Ramaphosa for a second term, KwaZulu-Natal ANC tells provinces

While behind-the-scenes talks between provincial leaders in the ANC are still in their infancy, sources close to the horse-trading negotiations say that the KwaZulu-Natal leadership has maintained its positive stance around Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Mail & Guardian can now reveal that the KwaZulu-Natal top brass has met with at least three influential provinces in the ANC — Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga — saying that they do not wish to see a second term for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to pronounce on its preferred leaders as early as Tuesday, with the latest indication being that the province is leaning towards the disgraced former health minister as its preferred candidate to contest Ramaphosa for the governing party’s top job at its December conference.

On Wednesday evening, the eThekwini region was the first to announce that it had resolved to support Mkhize for president and Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

Naming its regional meeting a “festival of ideas,” the eThekwini region — the biggest in the ANC — said that there was a strong public perception that the governing party no longer focused on the “real issues” of service delivery and improving the lives of citizens.

“Critically, the festival agreed that a new president and new deputy president are needed to refocus the ANC and ultimately change the future of South Africa.

“In this regard, chairs and secretaries agreed on Mkhize as future president and Mashatile as deputy president. For other positions, the regional executive committee will engage other regions as guided by the ANC provincial executive committee,” the region said in a statement.

It is understood that the Mzala Nxumalo region, Moses Mabidha region and Jozini sub-region have also endorsed Mkhize.

The eThekwini region has in the past played kingmaker for top six positions — including former president Jacob Zuma — and other regions have relied on its support. It also supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed presidential bid at the 2017 Nasrec conference where Ramaphosa was instead elected, albeit by a narrow margin.

Dlamini-Zuma’s late entry to the debate around contestation has been rejected by eThekwini despite the tacit endorsement of her campaign by her ex-husband, the former president Jacob Zuma.