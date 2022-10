In a full circle moment, Deputy President David Mabuza, who allegedly betrayed Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s last conference five years ago, has gone cap-in-hand to the party’s former president in the hope of gaining his support against the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, at December’s leadership contest.

At least five ANC insiders have confirmed that Mabuza visited Zuma’s Nkandla home around 11 September, shortly before he departed for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the inauguration of President William Ruto.