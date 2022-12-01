Subscribe

LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa’s political future in the balance after Phala Phala report

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
SA sails into uncharted waters

M&G Premium

A panel’s findings against the president on the Phala Phala scandal could take the country into the unknown with the opposition urging early elections
emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper
Politics

LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa’s political future in the balance after...

A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it
National

Phala Phala fallout: David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the...

M&G PREMIUM

Its expected that the ANC will have to decide on whether David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma take over as state president after Kgalema Motlanthe showed no interest in the position
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for president

M&G PREMIUM

A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it
emsie ferreira
