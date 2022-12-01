Politics LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa’s political future in the balance after Phala Phala report LIVE 1 Dec 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 LIVE More onCyril Ramaphosamainopenaccess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Related stories SA sails into uncharted watersM&G Premium Phala Phala fallout: David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the questionM&G PREMIUM Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for presidentM&G PREMIUM Regional powers should drive diplomacy in DRC as M23 surrounds Goma Ten must-watch movies tackling HIV-Aids Why President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign WELCOME TO YOUR M&G Advertising Latest stories Politics SA sails into uncharted watersM&G Premium A panel’s findings against the president on the Phala Phala scandal could take the country into the unknown with the opposition urging early elections emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper Politics LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa’s political future in the balance after... A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it live National Phala Phala fallout: David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the...M&G PREMIUM Its expected that the ANC will have to decide on whether David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma take over as state president after Kgalema Motlanthe showed no interest in the position Lizeka Tandwa Politics Phala Phala becomes impeachment nightmare for presidentM&G PREMIUM A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it emsie ferreira Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…