LIVE | ANC Elective Conference

Frustrated delegates, presidential hopes, protests and horse trading as the first day of the ANC's 55th Elective Conference gets underway. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
INTERVIEW | The Mail & Guardian deputy editor Athandiwe Saba speaks with the spokesperson to the presidency about Ramaphosa’s hopes for the conference and more

THREAD | Delayed by hours, the waiting game is still on as the ANC’s outgoing spokesperson briefs the media again

JUST IN | Charges against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and others who defied party directives dropped

JUST IN | ANC briefs the media on the delays of the first day of its elective conference

Lineo Leteba
Lineo Leteba is an associate social media and podcast editor at the Mail & Guardian.

Will Republicans support Biden’s strategy on the Ukraine war?

American voters support Ukraine and the Republicans know this, but this may change if inflation skyrockets
imran khalid
Godongwana: Economic policy driven by the party, not the president

The minister said there may be different styles depending on the candidates, but the party’s policies will not waver
Sarah Smit
Scrap sugar tax, say canegrowers

The South African Canegrowers Association says the sugar industry is in crisis after Tongaat Hulett was put under business rescue
anathi madubela
Enjoy some Mamasamba jungle fever

A vibrant restaurant with a cocktail bar and a club lounge has opened its doors in Rosebank
bongeka gumede
