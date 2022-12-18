Mzwandile Masina first nominee to withdraw from running for treasurer general

In an effort to garner support for the Zweli Mkhize camp, Mzwandile Masina has dropped out of the race for the position of ANC treasurer general, to make way for Pule Mabe.

Addressing the media at Nasrec, Johannesburg on Sunday evening, Masina announced his withdrawal, because the ANC in Gauteng had agreed to throw its support behind one candidate.

Both Masina and Mabe come from Gauteng. This means Gauteng would have divided their votes.

“I was not forced out, we just decided to consolidate our support behind one person,” said Masina.

Mabe said they were both thankful for the nominations they received from the province.

The Mkhize line-up includes Paul Mashatile for deputy president, Stanley Mathabatha for chairperson and Phumulo Masualle for secretary general.

Mabe is currently the ANC’s national spokesperson.

That leaves Bejani Chauke, Gwen Ramakgopa and Mabe in the running for the treasury position.

There are concerns that because the Gauteng had charged Masina for bringing the party into disrepute after making a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Tania Campbell, would work against him.

The Mail & Guardian understands that in the Ramaphosa’s camp, Ronald Lamola has expressed his intention to also withdraw from the competition to open for Paul Mashatile.

The Ramaphosa slate, which has circulated on social media, shows the race is set to be closer than initially expected, with delegates from provinces such as North West and Gauteng switching support from the president to his former health minister in last-minute caucuses.

Mashatile was nominated for the post of deputy president. The two contestants aligned to Ramaphosa also on the ballot are Lamola and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Now Ramaphosa allies are concerned that splitting his supporters’ votes between Lamola and Mabuyane will result in a victory for Mashatile.

The Ramaphosa slate consists of Cyril Ramaphosa as president, Oscar Mabuyane as his deputy, Gwede Mantashe as his chairperson, Fikile Mbalula as his secretary general, Tina Joemat-Pettersson as his first deputy secretary general, Maropene Ramokgopa as his second deputy secretary general and Gwen Ramokgopa as his treasury general.