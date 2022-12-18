Subscribe

Ramaphosa loses North West to rival Zweli Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to win support from North West and votes at the ANC’s 55th elective conference have proved to be futile as the province has changed sides. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to win support from North West and votes at the ANC’s 55th elective conference have proved to be futile as the province has changed sides.

On Saturday evening, Ramaphosa lost the North West to his rival for the governing party president, Zweli Mkhize, who is supported by KwaZulu-Natal and the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC, which is backed by former president Jacob Zuma.

In a recording from a breakaway session at the conference, ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma is heard calling delegates, including those from North West, to “come closer” so they can start the roll call.

“We need to vote for a comrade who can deliver us from the poor state of Eskom, this deliberation will deliver a strong NEC [national executive committee] that is going to win in 2024. This delegation is responsible for ensuring that on the twentieth, we unite our province behind this banner,” Duma said.

The fate of the ANC lies in the hands of more than 4 500 party members who have voting powers at its conference.

According to the ANC’s credentials document, KwaZulu-Natal, at 887, brings the largest number of delegates to the conference, while the Eastern Cape has 657 delegates. Limpopo, which is divided on who to support between Mkhize and Ramaphosa, at 593, has the third largest number of delegates.

Ramaphosa and his allies cruised through the ballot for presidential nominations with an almost 55% lead over Mkhize, but on the eve of the nominations, North West switched its allegiance.

Nono Maloyi, ANC North West chairperson, is heard in a recording in the meeting with Kwazulu-Natal delegates supporting Duma’s sentiments that they should throw their lot in with Mkhize.

In a roll call Maloyi asked whether Gauteng, Eastern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal were in agreement, after which he received an overwhelming response.

Limpopo, Western Cape, Northern Cape could not be heard responding. 

“Comrades, we are starting our process, and we are clear. I am sure with these numbers we will win the conference. But we need to be disciplined,” Maloyi said.

“Comrades, we are supposed to come back here at 7pm for our plans not to take time. For now what we must all know is that the face of this team is Zweli Mkhize.”.

Mkhize’s backers still need to convince a stubborn Limpopo province.

Mkhize is allied with suspended secretary general Ace Magashule and, together with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s camp, are said to be in talks to try to coalesce around a single candidate. 

Mandisa Nyathi

Latest stories

