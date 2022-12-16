Ramaphosa’s faction to have an 11th-hour meeting to finalise slate

Just hours before ANC leadership nominations were set to commence on Friday, no clear line-up had been decided by any of the warring factions.

Nominations from the floor are the last opportunity for the various groups to usher in their preferred candidates.

Internal ramblings across the board have proved to be a stumbling block for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction, particularly over the position of deputy president, with “horse-trading” likely to continue until the final minutes before nomination.