Subscribe

Politics

Ramaphosa’s faction to have an 11th-hour meeting to finalise slate

Ramaphosa allies are in last-minute negotiates for party positions ahead of ANC nominations expected to take place later in the night. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Just hours before ANC leadership nominations were set to commence on Friday, no clear line-up had been decided by any of the warring factions

Nominations from the floor are the last opportunity for the various groups to usher in their preferred candidates.

Internal ramblings across the board have proved to be a stumbling block for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction, particularly over the position of deputy president, with “horse-trading” likely to continue until the final minutes before nomination.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Mahala’s biography restores dignity denied Can Themba for decades

Can Themba: The Making and Breaking of the Intellectual Tsotsi’ depicts the brutality and racism faced by the legendary editor of ‘Drum’ magazine
Lucas Ledwaba
Education

Sexual misconduct by teachers in schools on the rise

M&G PREMIUM

Prolonging the disciplinary inquiry of teachers costs the department of education a lot of money, says teachers’ union Naptosa
mandisa ndlovu
Politics

Ramaphosa’s faction to have an 11th-hour meeting to finalise slate

M&G PREMIUM

Zweli Mkhize and Ramaphosa allies in last-minute negotiates for party positions ahead of ANC nominations expected to take place later in the night
Lizeka Tandwa
Friday

Don’t miss this year’s bright, colourful light festivals

It’s beginning to look a ‘light’ Christmas with these festive events
kimberley schoeman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×